Where is Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband Billy Evans Now?

‘The Dropout’ is a drama series that chronicles the rise and fall of Theranos, a startup company founded by Stanford dropout Elizabeth Holmes. Through the series, viewers learn about Holmes’ work at Theranos and her personal and professional relationship with Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani. However, by the show’s final episode, the duo’s relationship reaches a breaking point, and they go their separate ways.

The episode also sheds light on Holmes’ later life and her legal troubles. Amidst all the turmoil, Holmes finds a silver lining in her relationship with Billy Evans. However, the series does not dive deep into Holmes and Evans’ relationship. Therefore, viewers must be looking for more details about Billy Evans, and here is everything we have gathered on Elizabeth Holmes’ beau!

Who is Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband, Billy Evans?

Elizabeth Holmes has been in a relationship with William “Billy” Evans. Evans is the son of William “Bill” L. Evans, who owns and operates the Evans Hotel Group, a chain of luxurious hospitality properties in San Diego, California. The Evans Hotel Group was founded by Evans’ grandparents, William and Anne Evans, in 1953. The group’s properties include Bahia Resort Hotel, Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, and The Lodge at Torrey Pines. Thus, Billy Evans is the heir to the Evans Hotel Group.

According to sources, Evans grew up in San Diego and attended the Francis Parker Upper School located at 6501 Linda Vista Road, San Diego. After completing high school, Evans studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He graduated from the college in 2015 with a Bachelor’s degree in Science and Economics. During his college days, Evans interned at several noted companies such as Qualcomm Ventures, Encore Capital Group, Red Bull, and The Boston Consulting Group. Evans worked as a Strategy and Analytics Leadership Program Analyst at LinkedIn between 2015 to 2017. He was the Manager of Special Projects at Luminar Technologies from 2017 to 2019.

Where is Billy Evans Now?

Although not much is known about how Evans met Elizabeth Holmes, the duo has most likely been in a romantic relationship since at least 2018. Rumors of the duo dating each other first began in 2018 when Evans and Holmes were seen partying at Burning Man Festival. Some sources have reported that Evans’ family wasn’t very happy with his and Holmes’ relationship, but those rumors seem to have died down in recent years.

Evans and Holmes became engaged in early 2019. In mid-2019, several sources reported that the couple had tied the knot in a private ceremony. However, neither Holmes nor Evans have publically confirmed their marital status. The couple welcomed their firstborn child, a baby boy, in July 2021. Holmes and Evans keep a low profile and remain outside the public eye for most of their time. However, Evans has appeared with Holmes in public during the hearings of her trials. The couple resides in a lush and luxurious private villa in San Francisco’s Woodside area. Evans and Holmes continue to live a happy life together as Holmes awaits her trial’s sentencing scheduled for September 2022.

