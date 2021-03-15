TLC’s ‘The Blended Bunch’ is a series that features a tale of two families that got united through tragedies. We all know that this network is famous for giving us romance and familial stories and that it especially loves big households, emotional plotlines, and religion. So, it’s not surprising that this show combines all these aspects into one, giving us the ultimate reality experience. A loving couple and their 11 kids, what more could we want?

Following Erica and Spencer Shemwell, ‘The Blended Bunch’ highlights all the challenges of merging families. But it also showcases how patience, belief, and hard-work can help anyone overcome anything. After all, when both Erica and Spencer lost their first spouses to brain cancer and a car accident, respectively, they never thought that they’d find love again. Yet, they did, and it led to happiness and their kids gaining a whole new family. Curious to know where the Shemwells live and where the show is filmed? Here’s what we know.

The Blended Bunch Filming Locations

Although not a lot is known about the Shemwell family or ‘The Blended Bunch’ as of yet, we can confidently state that instead of a sound stage or a studio, the filming of this unprecedented reality series took place on location in Utah – in the state where the blended family currently resides. Here are more details about the filming location.

Tooele, Utah

According to Spencer Shemwell’s LinkedIn profile, his work is based in Tooele, Utah. So, we can only assume that this is where he lives with his second wife, Erica, and their 11 kids. Therefore, it would also be the place where Critical Content goes to produce this light-hearted reality series, capturing the daily lives and struggles of a family brought together after experiencing profound grief.

The primary filming location of ‘The Blended Bunch’ is, of course, the Shemwell family home. But because it is a private residence and their safety is more important than anything else, we do not know their exact address, and we’re sure that it’ll never be made public either. The network is very careful about not disclosing the family’s exact whereabouts.

Erica was born and raised in Utah until she moved to Iowa and then Missouri with her family when she was 9-year-old. But she returned to the state after graduating high school and fell in love with her first husband, Tony, while attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2016 after fighting cancer for years.

Spencer, though, an Indiana-raised-Virginia-resident, didn’t move to Utah until the summer of 2018, after he lost his first wife, Aimee, and felt as if God was leading him to the area for a purpose. That’s when he and Erica truly fell in love and got married. And that’s how Utah became the filming location for ‘The Blended Bunch.’

