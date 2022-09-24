Where Is Errol Lindsey’s Sister Rita Isbell Now?

Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story‘ portrays how infamous serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested after killing about 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. At Jeffrey’s trial, several of his victims’ family members addressed the court and spoke about their heartbreak at losing a loved one. However, Rita Isbell, the sister of Errol Lindsey, took a different approach and couldn’t hold back in court. She had quite a volatile reaction and even charged toward Jeffrey and his lawyers at one point. Well, if you are intrigued to learn more, let’s find out where Rita Isbell is at present, shall we?

Who Is Rita Isbell?

Rita Isbell is the sister of Jeffrey Dahmer’s 11th victim, Errol Lindsey. 19-year-old Errol suffered terrible torture at the hands of the serial killer as he was the first victim on whom Jeffrey tried his drilling technique. Since most of Jeffrey’s murders were committed out of a desire for complete control, he wanted to turn one of his victims into a mindless entity who would always stay in his control and have no will of their own. The drilling technique was a means to such an end as the merciless killer would drill a hole into the victim’s head before pouring in water or hydrochloric acid, hoping to put them in a vegetative state. He tried the procedure with Errol for the first time on April 7, 1991, but the 19-year-old regained consciousness and complained of a headache. That was when Jeffrey gave him quite a few sedatives before strangling him to death.

Shockingly, the serial killer later went on to flay Errol’s skin and even kept it with him for a few days. The rest of Errol’s body was either dissolved in acid or pulverized, save for the skull, which Jeffrey kept in his possession. When the police finally arrested Jeffrey on July 22, 1991, they found Errol’s skull in the apartment and identified the victim through dental records. Naturally, like the family members of the other victims, Errol’s loved ones were heartbroken by the news but were determined to attend Jeffrey’s trial and help send the killer to prison. Similarly, Rita Isbell was completely broken as she loved her brother to bits and missed him terribly. In fact, the family had tried their best to locate Errol after he went missing, but to no avail. Nevertheless, Rita made up her mind to speak at Jeffrey’s trial and hoped that people would get to see the truth about the killer.

While at the courthouse, Errol’s sister, Rita Isbell, noticed how the victim’s family members spoke in soft tones with lowered gazes and teary eyes. Moreover, people generally did not look the killer in the eye or address him directly. However, Rita was determined to take a different approach and spoke to Jeffrey directly. She started strong by saying she did not want her mother to face such heartbreak again but became increasingly enraged as she spoke to the killer. At one point in time, Rita began shouting at Jeffrey and addressed him as Satan, among other expletives. However, once her anger reached the boiling point, Rita charged toward the table where Jeffrey was seated with his lawyers and even lunged at him before being restrained and escorted out by orderlies.

Where Is Rita Isbell Now?

Immediately after her outburst, Rita Isbell talked to the Associated Press about her address and said, ″They [Other Families] all had to just sit there and hold it in. What he saw out of me … is what Errol would have done. The only difference is Errol would have leaped over that table.″ Moreover, she claimed that she wanted Jeffrey to know what “out of control” was. Interestingly, after Jeffrey’s death in November 1994, Rita revealed that following the serial killer’s incarceration, she often received anonymous phone calls from prisoners who promised her that they would take care of Jeffrey.

Moreover, she appeared in the 2001 documentary ‘Serial Killers: The Real Life Hannibal Lecters’ to speak about her experience. Since then, Rita has remained below the radar and has even refrained from commenting on the recent Netflix show. However, her family seems pretty angry about the show because they claim that it is retraumatizing for the victim’s loved ones.

