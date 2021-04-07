‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ centers upon Nicholas, a 25-year old who is a bit irresponsible and hardly helps his single father in raising two-teenage half-sisters. Unfortunately, when their father passes away, not only are the siblings left to come to contemplate their future, but they soon realize that Nicholas will now have to shoulder all the responsibilities and help his family cope with the loss. The comical misadventures of the siblings can make anyone laugh out loud, while some may wish to know more about it. If you are curious about the show’s filming locations, then we may be able to help you. Here’s everything you need to know.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Filming Locations

‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ is filmed entirely in California. Populated by native Californian tribes for centuries, it wasn’t until the gold rush of the nineteenth century that it witnessed rapid economic development, which was preceded by a significant demographic change. The western U.S state needs little introduction and is well-known for its global influence on popular culture. California has a rich filmmaking history that goes back to the early twentieth century and is, therefore, home to one of the world’s oldest film industries.

Not only is the state actively involved in the entertainment industry, but its contribution to the global tech industry, innovation, politics, and economics also cannot be overstated. It is, therefore, a sought-after filming location in North America. The shooting for the comedy series ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ is done at a specific location in the state. So, without any more speculation, let’s have a look at it.

Los Angeles, California

The principal shooting for the series is done in Los Angeles. The Southern Californian city is the center of America’s television and film industry. Thanks to its majestic snow-capped mountains and other iconic shooting locations, the city remains one of the most famous filming destinations on the planet. Some well-known television shows filmed in Los Angeles include the comedy-drama series ‘Shameless,’ crime-action ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ superhero action show ‘Supergirl,’ the police procedural series ‘NCIS,’ and martial arts comedy-drama ‘Cobra Kai.’

Lori Mae Hernandez, who essays the role of Barb in the comedy series ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,’ posted behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram when she started filming for season 2 to let her fans know what she is up to.

