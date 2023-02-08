Where is Ex on the Beach Couples Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘Ex on the Beach,’ MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ (also titled ‘Ex on the Beach Couples: Now or Never’) is a dating reality TV series that follows six different much-in-love couples who are ready to get engaged, but there is one thing that stops them from taking their relationships to the next level — their respective exes. In this spin-off, the couples must endure a set of challenges that puts their relationship to the test and help them decide if they are over their exes or not.

By the end, the couples must make a tough choice — whether to make the ultimate commitment to their current partner by getting engaged or break up and part ways for good. Although it follows a similar format to most dating shows, the drama that ensues between the couples and exes makes for an entertaining watch. Hosted by the gorgeous Kamie Crawford, the show’s picturesque backdrops and the luxurious villa are likely to make you curious about its actual filming sites. In that case, we have got you covered!

Ex on the Beach Couples Filming Locations

‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ is filmed in Spain, specifically in Gran Canaria. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the spin-off series seemingly took place over the summer of 2022. Primarily located in southwestern Europe, Spain is the second largest country in the European Union. With several portions of the country situated in the Atlantic Ocean and across the Mediterranean Sea, it serves as the ideal filming site for a show like ‘Ex on the Beach Couples.’ Now, let us take a look at the specific sites where the couples’ relationships are tested!

Gran Canaria, Spain

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ are lensed in Gran Canaria aka Gran Canary Island, the second most populous and third largest island of Spain’s Canary Islands. In particular, the couples, their exes, and the rest of the crew members set up camp in and around an extravagant and luxurious villa on the island where they go through a series of intense challenges. Situated in the Atlantic Ocean in a region known as Macaronesia, Gran Canary Island is known for its diverse climates and wide range of landscapes.

Gran Canaria is home to long beaches with white sand, green ravines, and some scenic villages. Tourism plays a huge role in its economy as millions of tourists visit the island every year. There are numerous beaches and protected natural areas worth exploring. Some of them are Playa Dedo de Dios, Playa de Maspalomas, Playa de Amadores, El Brezal, Montañón Negro, and Las Dunas de Maspalomas. There are several other attractions that are popular among tourists, including Cocodrilos Park, Roque Nublo, the Painted cave of Galdar, Jardín Botánico Canario Viera y Clavijo, and Cenobio de Valerón.

