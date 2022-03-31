Where Was Ex on the Beach Season 5 Filmed?

‘Ex on the Beach’ is a spin-off of the British reality series of the same name, which involves bringing together ten participants on a beautiful beach for a “vacation.” However, there’s a catch; they are joined by their respective exes. Therefore, they must decide whether to rekindle their past flame or move on with someone new.

The series features stars from other reality shows such as ‘Big Brother,’ ‘The Challenge,’ ‘Love Island,’ ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ ‘Paradise Hotel,’ ‘World of Dance,’ and ‘Double Shot at Love.’ So, apart from all the entertaining drama, the viewers are almost equally invested in knowing where season 5 was shot. Well, here is all that you need to know about it!

Ex on the Beach Season 5 Filming Locations

‘Ex on the Beach’ season 5 was filmed in Las Palmas on Spain’s Gran Canaria island AKA Grand Canary Island. Located in the Atlantic Ocean, Gran Canaria is known to be the third most populated island in Spain. This beautiful location features in quite a few movies and TV shows, such as ‘Clash of the Titans‘ and ‘The Witcher.’

Due to the pandemic, the production for the fifth installment was impacted. However, principal photography seemingly commenced around July 2021 and concluded by August 2021. Are you curious to learn all about the places that have been used for filming ‘Ex on the Beach’ season 5? In that case, we have got you covered!

Las Palmas, Spain

To lens the fifth round of the reality series, the production team traveled all the way to Las Palmas (officially known as Las Palmas de Gran Canaria) in Spain. The city is the capital of Gran Canaria. Situated in the northeastern part of Gran Canaria, Las Palmas tends to have a hot desert climate, with temperatures being on the warmer side throughout the year.

Being such an aesthetic location, with lush greenery and beautiful views of the ocean, Las Palmas is a popular filming location. Several movies, such as ‘Allied,’ ‘Wasp Network,’ and ‘Palm Trees in the Snow,’ have all been filmed in the scenic capital of Gran Canaria.

The villa used to shoot the interiors in season 5 are just as luxurious and aesthetic as the exteriors, so all the sequences kept the viewers hooked and looking forward to more. The filming location used for the production complements the overall theme and vibe of ‘Ex on the Beach,’ making the series thoroughly entertaining.

