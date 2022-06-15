Where is Family Reboot Filmed?

Created by the duo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, ‘Family Reboot’ is a family reality TV series that focuses on six different families who lead a busy life, so much so that they don’t get enough time to bond. As a result, they have lost touch with one another. The aim of this reality show is to bring these families close again by having them spend an entire week away from the city without any interference from the outside world. Moreover, they are not allowed to carry any of their gadgets and have to spend the week the old-fashioned way.

The show’s unique premise tends to keep the viewers intrigued through each episode while also making them realize the importance of family. Moreover, each family travels away from the city to a remote farm or desert, making the viewers wonder where the filming for the series takes place. In case you are one such curious soul, allow us to provide you with all the details that will appease your curiosity!

Family Reboot Filming Locations

‘Family Reboot’ is filmed across the United States, specifically in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Massachusetts. The production team documents the journey of the families’ week-long vacation, right from their respective houses to the place they stay, and bond over the week. So, let’s navigate the specific locations that appear on the family reality series, shall we?

Orlando, Florida

For the sixth episode of season 1, the production team followed the Strong family on their trip to Disney World, which is situated in Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista, near Orlando, Florida. Reportedly, the family indulged in a series of fun activities that helped them enjoy and have a few laughs together. Established on October 1, 1971, Disney World was the most visited vacation resort in the world in 2018, so it makes sense why it was one of the prominent locations used in this series.

Charleston, South Carolina

In the second episode of season 1 of ‘Family Reboot,’ the journey of the Wilsondebrianos was documented as they traveled from their house in Charleston, South Carolina to a farm, possibly somewhere in the same state. Monique and Chevalo run their burger business from their own backyard in Charleston, which makes it hard for them to find time for themselves and their daughters, Ashley and Amber. So, by heading out to a farm together with nothing coming between them, they were able to reconnect.

Princetown, Massachusetts

In episode 3 of the first season, the production team followed the Sherr-Gracia family from their house in Princetown, Massachusetts to a remote farm without the city and their busy lives interfering with their time together. With Mike Dow as the family’s guide, they played a series of games that helped them remind how well they really know each other and how life could be more fun.

Other Locations in the United States

In the episode titled ‘The Family That Balances Together, Stays Together,’ we got to follow the Barker family residing in one of the cities in the state of North Carolina. They are guided by Arel Moodie who made the family indulge in a series of fun activities throughout their week away from the city. Other than that, there are episodes in the first season that saw the families travel to a remote desert as well, located somewhere in the United States.

