Where is Fantastic Friends Filmed?

The CW’s ‘Fantastic Friends’ is a travel docuseries that follows actors and twin brothers, James and Oliver Phelps, who embark on an adventurous journey to different parts of the world as they meet different spellbinding guests in each episode. As the brothers explore some of the most enchanting cities of the world and take on some difficult challenges head-on, they manage different sorts of mischief throughout their journey.

The reality show takes the viewers on to journey across the world to new destinations in each episode, keeping them hooked and entertained. But at the same time, one is also bound to wonder about the actual filming sites of the docuseries. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Fantastic Friends Filming Locations

‘Fantastic Friends’ is filmed in Saint Lucia, Iceland, the UAE, Poland, Austria, Ireland, Belize, Singapore, Australia, Turkey, Florida, Chile, Italy, and Patagonia, especially Dubai, Kraków, Innsbruck, Melbourne, Istanbul, Tampa, Santiago, and Lake Como. The two brothers explore multiple cities worldwide and take on several challenges along the way. Now, let’s follow them on their adventurous journey and find out about all the specific locations that appear in The CW series!

Dubai, UAE

In the third episode of the debut season, the production team traveled to the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates — Dubai. The twin brothers explored various areas of the desert oasis along with Luke Youngblood as they indulged in a bunch of fun activities, including playing with jet-packs, diving into Earth’s deepest pool, racing speedboats, and golfing. The desert, the iconic Burj Khalifa, and the Burj Al Arab are a few attractions that might have featured in the backdrop of some scenes.

Kraków, Poland

For taping the fourth episode of season 1, the filming unit of ‘Fantastic Friends’ set up camp in Kraków, one of the oldest cities in Poland. With the gigantic Tatra mountains in the backdrop of many scenes, the twins took Sophie Skelton with them to a set of adventures that included river rafting, trekking, and exploring an active salt mine.

Melbourne, Australia

The twin brothers headed to Melbourne to shoot the third episode of the sophomore round of ‘Fantastic Friends.’ The enchanting capital of Australia’s Victoria is traversed by the brothers along with Corey Mylchreest. There is plenty to do and visit for tourists in and around Melbourne, and the cast and crew made sure to indulge in some of them. For instance, Yarra River, Puffing Billy train, and Penguin Parade are some of the sites that they visited.

Tampa, Florida

The city of Tampa, situated on the Gulf Coast of Florida, features in the fifth episode of season 2 of ‘Fantastic Friends.’ In Alfie Allen’s company, James and Oliver traveled to various corners of the city as they explored Ybor City, Amalie Arena, and numerous haunted hotels. They even played a casual game of baseball with the Tampa Bay Pirates.

Other Locations

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Fantastic Friends’ also travels to multiple locations across the globe. Besides the places mentioned above, they record several important scenes in the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia, Iceland, the town of Innsbruck in Austria, and Ireland. For the second season, the twin brothers explored the locales of Belize, Singapore, Istanbul in Turkey, Santiago in Chile, Lake Como in Italy, and Patagonia.

