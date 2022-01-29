Where is Feria: The Darkest Light Filmed?

Created by Carlos Montero and Agustin Martinez, ‘Feria: The Darkest Light’ is a Spanish fantasy thriller TV series on Netflix. Set in the 1990s in a village in Andalusia, it follows two sisters Eva and Sofia who are searching for their missing parents. While investigating, they discover that before mysteriously disappearing, their parents participated in a cult ritual that led to the death of 23 people.

Eva and Sofia must now battle supernatural elements as they try to uncover the truth and save themselves from the vengeful townsfolk. Comprising a stellar cast that includes names like Carla Campra, Ana Tomeno, Isak Férriz, and Marta Nieto, ‘Feria: The Darkest light’ is a riveting series that keeps the viewers at the edge of their seats. The visual backdrop of a village in the 90s that practices supernatural rituals, adds even more intensity to the narrative. In case you wonder where it is filmed, we’ve got you covered. Let’s dive in!

Feria: The Darkest Light Filming Locations

‘Feria: The Darkest Light’ is filmed authentically in various parts of Spain, including Barcelona, Zahara de la Sierra, and Minas de Riotinto. Principal photography for the first season commenced on February 26, 2021, and wrapped up on April 2, 2021. Now, here is a closer look at the filming sites.

Barcelona, Spain

‘Feria: The Darkest Light’ season 1 was majorly filmed in Barcelona, the capital city of the Catalonia region. It is famous for its art and architecture and houses numerous modernist landmarks and Roman archaeological sites. The coastal city is located between the mouths of the Llobregat and Besòs rivers and is surrounded by the Serra de Collserola mountain range on its western border. Barcelona is an important center for culture, economics, and tourism, as well as a prominent transport hub.

The city is also home to the Futbol Club Barcelona AKA Barça, one of the biggest professional football clubs in the country. Some of the renowned tourist attractions in Barcelona are La Rambla, Basílica de la Sagrada Família, FC Barcelona Museum, and the Parc Güell. Moreover, movies like ‘The Machinist‘ and ‘The Bourne Identity,’ and the TV series ‘Game of Thrones‘ and ‘Killing Eve‘ were filmed in the city.

Zahara de la Sierra, Spain

Important portions of season 1 were filmed on location in Zahara de la Sierra, a picturesque mountainous municipality in the Cádiz province of Andalusia. It overlooks a valley and a man-made lake and still has the remains of an ancient castle that was previously used as a Moorish fortress.

Minas de Riotinto, Spain

Several scenes from season 1 were filmed in Minas de Riotinto, a town and municipality of the Huelva province in Andalusia. It comprises the neighborhoods of El Alto de la Mesa and La Dehesa. The province of Huelva borders Portugal and the Atlantic Ocean and has agriculture and mining-based economy.

