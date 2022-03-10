Where is Fix My Flip Filmed?

Hosted by Page Turner, the famous house flipper from ‘Flip or Flop Nashville,’ HGTV’s ‘Fix My Flip’ is a reality television series directed by Terence Michael. The show follows Turner as she invests her time and energy to rescue budding flippers struggling to make their mark in the real estate industry. She not only helps her mentees understand the intricacies and economics of purchasing the right revenue-generating assets but also gives them much-needed exposure so that they gain experience for future deals.

The house from the working-class neighborhoods that feature on the show may probably make you wonder where the reality show is filmed. In case you find yourself thinking the same, then you have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

Fix My Flip Filming Locations

HGTV’s ‘Fix My Flip’ is filmed almost entirely in Southern California. The majority of the production took place in Los Angeles, while a number of episodes were also shot in nearby locations. Interested in figuring out the exact filming locations of the reality show, we decided to dig deeper; here’s everything we found out.

Los Angeles, California

As mentioned above, the principal photography of the show is done in Los Angeles. In one of the episodes, Page collaborated with Arbi, one of the top realtors from the Sunland-Tujunga neighborhood. Located within San Fernando Valley and Verdugo Mountains, the real estate in the region has become expensive over the years because of its proximity to Pasadena, Burbank, and Glendale. The production for the show is also reportedly done in other regions of Los Angeles.

Simi Valley, California

Simi Valley is also one of many filming locations for HGTV’s ‘Fix My Flip.’ Located in Ventura County, the city is just 40 miles away from downtown Los Angeles. The proximity to the film and television capital of the country makes Simi Valley a sought-after filming destination, and HGTV has also shot several shows in the region over the years. Popular shooting destination in the city includes Big Sky Ranch (‘Little House on the Prairie’), Roxbury Street (‘Poltergeist’), and Santa Susana (‘Welcome Danger’).

Lake Arrowhead, California

The production of a number of show episodes took place in Lake Arrowhead. The unincorporated community is located in San Bernardino County. The most sought-after tourist destination attracts millions of people every year, which provides employment to a significant percentage of the residents. The episodes in which Page helps a mother-daughter duo realize their mistakes and rethink their flipping philosophy are all shot in Lake Arrowhead.

