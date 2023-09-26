Where is FOX’s Kitchen Nightmares Filmed?

Chef Gordon Ramsay returns with the reality show ‘Kitchen Nightmares,’ after almost a decade. It revolves around him helping all the struggling restaurants across the country in an attempt to turn their luck around. In the series, Ramsay is seen inspecting the problems that each of the establishments faces, whether it is unsanitary refrigerators or lazy and inexperienced staff members while looking for a solution at the same time. With the help of his team, Ramsay manages to redecorate the eatery in order to provide it with a fresh look as well as update the menu as required.

The main objective of the world-renowned chef is to make the restaurants he visits popular and profitable but at the same time, it is the decision of the restauranteurs, whether to take his advice and work on it in order to turn their business nightmare into the American dream. Developed by Daniel Kay, the Fox production is based on the British show ‘Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares.’ As Gordon Ramsay pays a visit to different restaurants and cities, many of you might be curious to know about the actual filming sites. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

Kitchen Nightmares Filming Locations

‘Kitchen Nightmares’ is filmed across the New York metropolitan area, in several areas of New York City and New Jersey. According to reports, production on the inaugural iteration of the revival show took place through the spring and summer of 2023. Now, let’s get a detailed account of all the specific locations where Gordon Ramsay inspects the workings and quality of food at different restaurants and cafes in the Fox series!

New York Metropolitan Area

Many pivotal sequences for the revival series, ‘Kitchen Nightmares,’ especially its debut season, are lensed in the New York metropolitan area as the production team follows chef Gordon Ramsay who visits different restaurants in New Jersey and New York City. For instance, the cast and crew members of the reality series were spotted by many passersby and onlookers at Bask 46 at 1530 US-46 in Woodland Park, New Jersey, during the production process of the first season.

Kitchen Nightmares is filming nearby me in a restaurant owned by Tik Tokers pic.twitter.com/axuNtVd3T2 — will (@llesuoh) June 6, 2023

Gordon Ramsay paid a visit to In The Drink Restaurant and Bar at 209 Totowa Road in the township of Wayne, New Jersey, for the purpose of filming a particular episode of ‘Kitchen Nightmares.’ As per reports, the filming unit even taped several key portions in Max’s Bar & Grill at 25 Matilda Terrace in the beachside city of Long Branch, New Jersey, from June 21 to June 23, 2023. It seems that they even recorded a few sequences in and around The Black Swan at 601 Mattison Avenue in the small seaside city of Asbury Park in New Jersey.

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ season 8 also took over Da Mimmo at 132 Veterans Plaza in the borough of Dumont in New Jersey’s Bergen County. Reportedly, additional portions of the Gordon Ramsay starrer are also recorded in and around Love Bites Cafe at 69 Partition Street in the town of Saugerties in New York State’s Ulster County. Unfortunately, it has closed its doors permanently.

