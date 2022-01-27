‘Truth and Lies: The Last Gangster’ is an ABC event special that examines the infamous Gambino mob family, with a particular focus on how they used murder as an instrument of power as well as control. After all, it includes exclusive interviews from not just notorious hitman Sammy “The Bull” Gravano but also his blood and former acquaintances to unveil the reality of the mafia. Amongst them is Sammy’s son and convicted felon Gerard Gravano, so now, if you wish to know more about him, his particular offenses, and his current standing, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Gerard Gravano?

It’s no secret that Gerard Gravano was once involved in the Gambino family’s criminal activities. Yet, the truth is that his friendship with the leader of a local young gang named Devil Dogs is what helped his father get into ecstasy trafficking in the late 1990s. However, their personal relationship around the same time reportedly wasn’t the best because the hitman was allegedly plotting to kill his then-partner for “boasting” about “dating the Bull’s son.” Moreover, as per federal prosecutors, at one point, Sammy had also held Gerard at gunpoint for “disrespecting the family.”

Everything changed in February 2000, though, when Sammy, Gerard, and nearly 40 others were arrested on charges related to running a multimillion-dollar drug ring from Arizona to New York. At the age of 24 in 2001, the younger Gravano pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy counts in New York and to two counts of illegally conducting an enterprise and offering to sell and transport dangerous drugs in Arizona. He faced up to 15½ years and nine years for the different charges, respectively, but it appears as if he received a concurrent sentence that only meant nine years behind bars.

Where is Gerard Gravano Now?

Since his release from prison, Gerard Gravano has settled down in Arizona for good, where he seems content as a son, a husband, a father of four, and an entrepreneur. His social media platforms actually suggest that he and Sammy have worked things out between them to now be in a good place in their lives. In fact, over the past few years, the mid-40-year-old has publicly appreciated his father and their blood family to showcase that their bond is stronger than ever, especially with his use of phrases like “blood is thicker than water.” Gerard’s top priority, he claims, is always his family.

From what we can tell, the former restaurant owner is happily married to Amy Lynn Price Gravano, a hairstylist as well as a health coach, with whom he owns and operates a local business called Impact Payment Options. The couple started dating in or around 2011, only to tie the knot 7 years later — in February 2018. “You made me a very rich man the day I met you,” Gerard wrote for his wife on their third anniversary. “You have showed me unconditional Love, Friendship, Loyalty, respect. You are a true partner in crime. someone that will be by my side no matter what till my last breath.” In other words, it appears as if the former felon has stayed away from legal trouble following his stint in prison.

Read More: Where is Debra Scibetta Now?