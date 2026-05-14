Where Was Is God Is Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Adapted from Aleshea Harris’ eponymous 2018 play, ‘Is God Is’ is a mystery-drama film written and directed by Harris. Twin sisters, Racine and Anaia, live with disfiguring burn scars in the unwelcoming Dirty South. While Racine’s scars are present on her torso and hands, Anaia’s scars cover up her entire face. Due to their appearance, the sisters endure bullying from their peers. On the one hand, Racine serves as the defender, standing up to the bullies. On the other hand, Anaia is content with remaining under her sister’s protection. Things become more complicated when their bedridden mother tells them a shocking truth that turns their world upside down.

She reveals that the twins’ father is responsible not only for their scars but also for her fragile state. Thus, she enlists them to go on a vengeful journey and kill their father for committing a horrendous act that changed their lives for the worse. As Racine and Anaia embark on a journey to the California desert to confront their father, they must decide whether to seek vengeance or show mercy. Featuring a talented ensemble cast comprising Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Vivica A. Fox, and Sterling K. Brown, the tale of redemption and revenge unfolds across a variety of locations, including wide-open roads and grasslands, as the twins journey towards California.

Is God Is Filming Locations

‘Is God Is’ was filmed in its entirety in Louisiana, specifically in and around New Orleans. According to reports, principal photography for the drama movie commenced in October 2024 and went on for a couple of months before wrapping up in late November or early December of the same year. The DOP, Alexander Dynan, took to social media to share a few words about his experience being on set during the shooting process.

He stated, “That’s a wrap on IS GOD IS! What an experience down here in New Orleans. Incredibly grateful to @aleshea.harris for having me on this journey to bring her brilliant play to film life. Thank you @kishori_rajan @rivamarker and Kenneth Yu for creating an incredible space to create in. And to the truly wonderful PD @frejabardell and CD @angelinavitto. Deeply grateful to the phenomenal crew for working these hours and this hard to see this project through.”

New Orleans, Louisiana

The production crew of ‘Is God Is’ settled in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the purpose of filming. Located near the Gulf of Mexico along the Mississippi River, the city has gradually emerged as a notable shooting destination driven by its expanding film-friendly infrastructure and policies. The team visited the premises of one such production complex, the Second Line Stages at 800 Richard Street, to paint the visual canvas of the revenge story of the twins. The cast and crew utilized the sound stage facilities and the controlled filming to environment to tape several portions of the movie. Alongside the facility, the production team likely ventured into other locales of the Big Easy in search for atmospheric backdrops for the narrative.

Coupled with the filming resources, the city’s Southern charm and dynamic landscape — ranging from urban places and isolated locales — aligned with the unsettling and emotionally-charged tone of the narrative, proving to be an ideal filming site. In an interview with Moviefone, Mallori Johnson opened up about the transformation she underwent while stepping into the shoes of her character. “But I think my experience working with prosthetics was amazing because I have never had that much time in the chair prior to stepping on set,” she stated.

Sharing more insights into the overall experience, the actress added, “I think seeing yourself have a physical transformation as opposed to an internal one as an actor is like a dream. I mean, most of the time our imaginations must do the work for us. This time, it was like a culmination of imagination, plus actually seeing a transformation in the mirror. So that was wonderful. It added to being able to drop into Anaia before I stepped on set. That’s for sure.” Thus, from what we can tell, the welcoming atmosphere on the set, as well as the stunning filming sites, ensured the production journey remained smooth and fun for the cast and crew members.

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