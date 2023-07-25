Where is Good Omens Filmed?

Based on the 1990 eponymous novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, Amazon Prime’s ‘Good Omens‘ is a British fantasy comedy series revolves around the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley, the representatives of Heaven and Hell, respectively, who live rather peacefully in each other’s company. Due to their shared love for Earth, they are forced to join forces to stop the Armageddon from happening.

In order to succeed in their mission, Aziraphale and Crowley must find the missing Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy, unaware of the fact that he would be responsible for the death and destruction of life on Earth. Created by Neil Gaiman, the show features impressive performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Sam Taylor Buck, and Jack Whitehall. The show unfolds in Earth, Heaven, and Hell, making the audience curious about the actual filming sites. If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Good Omens Filming Locations

‘Good Omens’ is filmed in England, South Africa, and Scotland, specifically in London, Surrey, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, West Sussex, Western Cape, Edinburgh, Bathgate, Bo’ness, and Stirling. As per reports, the shooting for the inaugural iteration began in September 2017 and concluded after 109 days of shooting over the course of six months, in early March 2018. The principal photography for the sophomore round commenced in November 2021 and wrapped up in early March 2022. Now, without further ado, here are all the details about the specific locations that appear in the Amazon Prime series!

London, England

The capital of England and the United Kingdom, London serves as one of the primary production locations for ‘Good Omens’ with the production team setting up camp at various neighborhoods and streets across the city. First and foremost, while the escalator to heaven and hell scenes take place inside Broadgate Tower in London’s financial district, the Sky Garden stands in for Heaven’s top floor. The Old School Cafe located on Longcross Road, Chertsey in London doubled for the Happy Poker Cafe in season 1.

Moreover, some key car sequences are lensed in West London Film Studios on Springfield Road in the town of Hayes in west London. Consisting of six different sound stages, the film studio sprawls across a total of 105,000 square feet and is also home to make-up rooms, dressing rooms, ample office space, and a large meeting room. These amenities are what make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. There are several other sites that feature in ‘Good Omens,’ including St. James’s Park, Tavistock Square, Crystal Palace Dinosaurs on Thicket Road, Antonella’s Cafe Bistro at 111 High Street in Penge, Shakespeare’s Globe at 21 New Globe Walk, and Battersea Park in the London Borough of Wandsworth.

Other Locations in England

Additional portions of ‘Good Omens’ are recorded in several other locations across England, including Surrey. For instance, the production team makes the most of a vacant building in Weybridge, which serves as Heaven’s corporate building. They also set up camp in Painshill Park on Portsmouth Road in the large village of Surrey’s Cobham to lens the Hogback Wood scenes. As for the scenes involving the fictional town of Tadfield and the Tadfield mansion are concerned, they were shot in the village of Hambleden in Buckinghamshire and the country house, Bulstrode Park, just outside Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire, respectively.

The Royal Air Force Upper Heyford, simply known as RAF Upper Heyford, which is situated north-west of Bicester near the village of Upper Heyford in Oxfordshire, also features in ‘Good Omens.’ Furthermore, Weald & Downland Living Museum on Town Lane in Chichester is where Agnes Nutter’s burning at the stake scene in season 1 was filmed. When it comes to the London’s Soho area and Aziraphale’s bookshop scenes in the first season, they were created and shot in Bovingdon Airfield Studios in Hertfordshire. With seven state-of-the-art sound stages and multipurpose backlots on site, the film studio complex is a suitable shooting spot for different kinds of productions.

Western Cape, South Africa

For shooting purposes, the filming unit also traveled to the Western Cape Province of South Africa. Apart from the hell scenes, several scenes were also lensed in Llandudno Rock Villa at 44 Fisherman’s Bend, Llandudno in Cape Town. While the desert sequences are shot in the sun-bleached Atlantis Dunes, right outside Cape Town, a few Garden of Eden parts are taped in Cascade Country Manor on Waterval Road in Paarl.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Another one of the pivotal production locations for ‘Good Omens,’ especially for season 2, is the capital of Scotland — Edinburgh. First things first, Cask and Barrel (Southside) at 24-26 West Preston Street in Newington is transformed into The Resurrectionist for the fantasy series. During the shooting schedule of the second season, the cast and crew members were spotted by many locals and passersby shooting important scenes in and around Fettes College on Carrington Road. The suburb of Stockbridge, Inverleith Park, and Victoria Street are some other sites that make an appearance in the show.

Other Locations in Scotland

The production team also chose the town of Bathgate as one of the shooting spots for ‘Good Omens.’ For recreating London’s Soho area in season 2, they utilized a sound stage of one of the film studios in Bathgate. Co-creator Neil Gaiman even gave a reason as to why they chose Bathgate as a filming site to a fan on the social media site Tumblr. He said, “Bathgate was chosen because it has a great big studio where we could build Soho. Also because it’s not that far from Leith where we are shooting Anansi Boys.”

In addition, the filming unit also makes the most of the areas in and around The Hippodrome Cinema at 10 Hope Street in the town of Bo’ness. The locales of the city of Stirling also feature quite heavily, especially in the second season of ‘Good Omens. They are Stirling Castle in Castle Wynd, Broad Street near the Church of the Holy Rude, and the Old Town Cemetery.

Read More: TV Shows Like Good Omens