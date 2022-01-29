Where is Great Chocolate Showdown Filmed?

Food Network Canada’s ‘Great Chocolate Showdown’ is a reality TV series that pitches ten home bakers against each other. They have to show their mastery over chocolate baking and confectionery, which could earn them a grand prize of $50,000 in the end. Every episode has an elimination round which puts the contestants in danger of being sent home. The show takes place in an expansive space specially designed for baking purposes. Teeming with vibrance and color, the setup is truly a safe haven for baking lovers as they step into the game show, which makes us want to know more about it. If you feel the same way, here is everything we know about the filming locations of ‘Great Chocolate Showdown’!

Great Chocolate Showdown Filming Location

‘Great Chocolate Showdown’ has been filmed through the years 2019 to 2021. The first season took place in the summer of 2019, followed by the second edition that was shot next year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Season 3 was shot in October 2021, possibly over six weeks. If you’re curious to know where it was filmed, we have news for you. This impactful food reality series is filmed in Toronto. Now, let us dive into more details!

Toronto, Canada

The show takes place in Toronto, particularly known for its high-rise structures and skyscrapers. It is lauded for its unique architecture that reflects in the elegance of the CN Tower, besides which the city loves to accommodate different cultures. Even when it comes to cuisine and the culinary field, Toronto has a lot to offer. There are so many different styles to a certain dish. Hence, it is no surprise that the producers of the show decided to shoot there.

Likewise, the show is produced by Toronto-based Nikki Ray Projects in association with Corus Studios. The former is a production company located at 401 Logan Avenue #205. Previously known as Architect Films, the company prioritizes people and originality over everything​. They love to create new things and specialize in lifestyle programming and factual programming. Other shows distributed by the company include ‘Deck Wars,’ ‘The Big Bake,’ and ‘Donut Showdown,’ among others. Surrey resident and renowned pastry chef Jujhar Mann applied for ‘Great Chocolate Showdown’ when the pandemic took its hold over the world. After he got selected, he flew all the way to Toronto to appear in the second season of the series. Although the show sports competitors from Texas, Philadelphia, Portland, and other North American cities, its base remains in Toronto.

Read More: Best Food Shows on Netflix