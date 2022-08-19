Where is Greg Owens’ Ex-Girlfriend Betsy Wandtke Now?

Betsy Wandtke was happy to have found someone she could trust and be with after a difficult divorce. But by December 2014, his lies came to the fore, culminating in a shootout in another state. Betsy then learned that Gregory Owens, the man she loved, was never truthful with her. He was ultimately sent to prison for trying to kill his wife, Rachel. NBC News’ ‘Dateline: The Intruder’ has Betsy talk about how her relationship with Greg unraveled. So, let’s find out more about her then, shall we?

Who is Betsy Wandtke?

Betsy was born and raised in Wisconsin, and at the time, she was living in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Sometime in 2006, her marriage began crumbling and led to a separation. During a flight back from a hunting trip, she came across Greg, who paid for her first class upgrade so they could talk. According to Betsy, the two got along well and talked about how their marriages failed.

Betsy eventually divorced her husband and began dating Greg. At the time, she believed that Greg was separated from Rachel and they would be getting divorced. As per the show, he told Betsy that he would check up on Rachel from time to time because of her illness. But since Greg’s work as a military contractor meant a lot of travel, he would go away for days at a time. Betsy later testified, “There was always something coming up that he would have to take off.”

Later, Betsy also talked about multiple lies that Greg told her about traveling to different countries for secret missions and filing for divorce from Rachel. The authorities believed that he spent time with both women, often staying up to 10 days at a time in Oshkosh with Betsy. Unbeknownst to Rachel, Greg led a secret life for years, traveling with Betsy and forming a social circle in Oshkosh.

Then, in November 2014, Greg told Betsy he was to leave for Pakistan to rescue some contract employees. However, on December 3, 2014, she received accidental calls from Greg where she could hear him mention “Rach” and order fast food. Betsy then confronted him about it and felt betrayed. She said, “I had been lied to. I believed in my heart and soul that he was off saving lives. It didn’t upset me that he was off with Rachel. It upset me that I was being played for a fool.” Still, Greg convinced Betsy that he did travel overseas for work. Greg even spent New Year’s Eve with Betsy and told her that he was in Afghanistan for a mission and was not interviewed by the police after the shooting.

Where is Betsy Wandtke Today?

Thanks partly to Betsy’s testimony, Greg was put behind bars for the attack at the house in Saco, Maine. Betsy seems to be doing much better now. She has extensive experience in hunting and fishing, often traveling worldwide to enjoy the great outdoors. Betsy has donned several hats, working as an EMT, firefighter, and even a bodybuilder. She has also been employed as a consultant and worked as a mentor for children getting into hunting. Betsy currently lives in Oshkosh and is a real estate agent apart from owning and running the Warrior Princess Training Academy, a place where girls can learn self-defense. The grandmother seems to be enjoying life after recovering from surgery recently and has been spending time with her family.

