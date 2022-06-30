Where is HBO Max’s The Bridge Filmed?

‘The Bridge’ is a reality TV series that follows a group of strangers who are gathered on a picturesque and secluded lake or bay. They must work together to reach a distant island by building a bridge in order to win the ultimate prize in the end. However, they are supposed to complete this task in a limited number of days while facing lots of twists and challenges along the way, one of them being the fact that only one is crowned the winner of the competition.

The unique format of the show coupled with all the drama that ensues between the contestants makes the HBO Max series an entertaining watch. In addition, what intrigues the viewers is the scenic location where the show is filmed, with the backdrop of the open waters. However, the participants are not fortunate enough to appreciate their beautiful surroundings as they have an enormous task at hand. Well, if you are a curious soul wondering about the actual locations of ‘The Bridge,’ allow us to get rid of your curiosities once and for all!

The Bridge Filming Locations

‘The Bridge’ is filmed in Wales (season 1) and Vietnam (season 2), specifically in and around Llyn Brenig and Hạ Long Bay. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality series seemingly took place in Summer 2020, while the filming for the sophomore season occurred in January 2022 over the course of two weeks. Now, let us fill you in on all the details about the specific locations that appear in the series!

Llyn Brenig, Wales

To tape the first season of ‘The Bridge,’ the production team set up camp in Llyn Brenig, a reservoir situated on Denbigh Moors in North Wales. This artificial lake is quite a popular destination for several activities such as hiking, fishing, watersports, and mountain biking. Since the filming for season 1 took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the contestants had to spend two weeks in self-isolation before shooting the show. The cast and crew even taped some pivotal scenes in the woods and the nearby camps where they stayed in.

Hạ Long Bay, Vietnam

For the second season, the cast and crew of ‘The Bridge’ traveled to Hạ Long Bay (Halong Bay), a bay in the Vietnamese province of Quảng Ninh that is considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The production team utilized the picturesque landscape of the gorgeous bay to film all the pivotal sequences of the reality series. In addition, it seems that they made a stop at the Cát Bà Island, which is a popular stop on the way to Halong Bay in Northern Vietnam.

Translating to the “descending dragon,” Hạ Long Bay belongs to Hạ Long city, Cẩm Phả city, and is a small area of Vân Đồn District. Fun fact, ‘The Bridge’ is not the only filming project that has utilized the vicinity of the bay. Over the years, other movies have also been recorded in Hạ Long Bay, such as ‘Life,’ ‘Indochine,’ ‘The Vertical Ray of the Sun,’ and ‘Lost in Laos.’

