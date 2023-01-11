Where is HBO Max’s The Climb Filmed?

Created and hosted by Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa and professional rock climber Chris Sharma, HBO Max’s ‘The Climb’ is a rock-climbing reality competition series. It follows ten amateur rock climbers from all over the world, including the champion climber Meagan Martin, who must go head-to-head against each other in a series of rock climbing challenges, which put their physical and mental strength to the test.

The climbers must stay on their toes to earn the title of the world’s best amateur climber and take home the grand cash prize of $100,000 and sponsorship with prAna. Moreover, the daunting rocks the contestants attempt to climb against the backdrop of a wide range of landscapes make one wonder where all ‘The Climb’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have you covered!

The Climb Filming Locations

‘The Climb’ is filmed in various locations across Spain, Jordan, France, Austria, and the United States, including Mallorca, Catalonia, and Wadi Rum Reserve. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the competition show took place in early 2022. Now, without much ado, let’s traverse all the sites where the climbers are seen hanging from dangerous rocks!

Mallorca, Spain

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Climb’ are lensed in Mallorca, the largest island in the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. Serra de Tramuntana, Es Pontàs on the coast of Santanyí, and Port de Sóller are important production locations for the reality series. During the filming schedule of season 1, Jason Momoa and the rest of the team were spotted recording several key scenes around the Devil’s Cave near Porto Cristo. In addition, they seemingly shot some sequences in Port de Sóller, a village in the town of Sóller.

Catalonia, Spain

A significant portion of ‘The Climb’ is taped in Catalonia, an autonomous community of Spain which is also designated as a separate nationality by its Statute of Autonomy. The filming unit sets up camp in Sharma Climbing Gavà at Carrer Girona, 25, in Barcelona’s Gavà municipality. In addition, you can spot the 70-foot Patiasso al Pallaso and the locales of Alt Urgell and Pallars Jussà in several scenes of the show.

Other Locations

The production team of ‘The Climb’ travels to several other locations worldwide to test the climbers’ abilities on different terrains. Various key scenes are lensed in the Wadi Rum Reserve, located in Jordan’s southern region, near the border with Saudi Arabia. In addition, the cast and crew members utilize numerous places in France, Austria, and the United States for shooting purposes.

Read More: Best Game Shows on Netflix