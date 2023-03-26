Where is HGTV’s Renovation 911 Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Renovation 911’ is a home improvement show that follows emergency restoration experts and sisters — Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding — who take up emergency renovation projects for properties damaged by fire, storm, or any other catastrophe, across their home city and surrounding areas. In the show, the sisters rush to the scene of the disaster and combine their skills — Kirsten specializes in construction and design while Lindsey looks after logistics and insurance — in order to provide the homeowners with the right renovation plan.

Apart from transforming damaged homes, Kirsten and Lindsey also help out their clients emotionally through empathy, warmth, humor, and reassurance. Since the duo is based in and operates from Minneapolis, the entirety of the show unfolds in and around the City of Lakes, with the sisters taking up projects in different neighborhoods and putting their complementary skills to good use. So, if you find yourself wondering about the filming sites of ‘Renovation 911,’ we have got you covered!

Renovation 911 Filming Locations

‘Renovation 911’ is filmed in Minnesota, especially in Minneapolis–Saint Paul. Principal photography for the debut season of the home improvement series seemingly commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up in early 2023. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where the pair of sisters work their magic on different damaged properties in the HGTV show!

Minneapolis–Saint Paul, Minnesota

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Renovation 911’ are lensed in the metropolitan area of Minneapolis–Saint Paul. Also commonly known as the Twin Cities, the area is where Kirsten Meehan and Lindsey Uselding run their cleanup and renovation firm. Thus, it makes sense for the production team to set up camp on location and document the lives of the two sisters as they go about their lives fixing people’s damaged properties.

The show features exterior shots of different neighborhoods and interiors of various houses. Through each episode, the duo repairs a property damaged by a raging fire, a house with a gaping hole due to a car crash, and several other properties on the receiving end of different kinds of mishaps such as a fallen tree through the roof and burst radiators.

The metropolitan region is home to a number of lakes, with most of the local residents owning or sharing cabins along lakes and forested areas, which you might notice in the series. In the metropolitan region, there are several tall buildings that seemingly feature in the backdrop of many scenes throughout the show. Some of them are the IDS Center, Capella Tower, the Wells Fargo Center, and Wells Fargo Place.

