Where is HGTV’s First Home Fix Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘First Home Fix’ is a home renovation show featuring real-life couple Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman. They are renovation experts who help first-time homeowners transform their properties by following the strict budget set by their clients. Through each episode of this reality show, the creative couple works together to make the necessary changes to the properties with the help of clever decisions, sweat equity, and their imaginative minds.

The home improvement show sees Raisa and Austin travel to their clients’ residences in different places in their van. With several picturesque locations in the backdrop, including all the properties the couple works on, you are likely to wonder about the actual filming sites of ‘First Home Fix.’ Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

First Home Fix Filming Locations

‘First Home Fix’ is filmed entirely in California, specifically in Greater Los Angeles. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the home improvement show seemingly commenced in late 2020 when the couple shot the pilot for the HGTV show and finally wrapped up in early 2022. Since both Raisa and Austin have been residing in the Golden State for the past few years, it makes sense for them to reach out to the clients within the state.

Located in the Western United States, California is known for its vast and diverse landscape, making it an ideal filming site for all kinds of productions. So, without much ado, let’s follow the couple and navigate the specific locations that appear in the show!

Greater Los Angeles, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘First Home Fix’ are lensed in Greater Los Angeles, the second-largest metropolitan region in the United States. The two renovation experts move across the region and set up camp in and around their clients’ residences to work their magic and transform the properties. For the third episode of the debut season, they travel to Long Beach, a city in Los Angeles County, and renovate a classic Cliff May home for clients Maycie and Chris.

Greater Los Angeles encompasses five counties, including Ventura, San Bernandino, Riverside, Los Angeles, and Orange Counties. It is a significant center of education, international trade, business, media, technology, sports, and tourism. Moreover, there are several tourist attractions in the area, such as Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Corona del Mar, California African American Museum, and Los Angeles County Museum of Art, to name a few.

Apart from ‘First Home Fix,’ Greater Los Angeles has served as a prominent production location for many movies and TV shows, such as ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Legally Blonde,’ and ‘The Orville.’

