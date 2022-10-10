Where is HGTV’s The Renovator Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘The Renovator’ is a home improvement show that follows the entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis as he dips his feet into one of the most important businesses of all — home renovation. Marcus travels across the city to the humble abode of some frustrated families whose houses no longer meet their requirements. With his experience and knowledge, he changes their lives by renovating and transforming their homes by using clever design to build generational wealth.

The reality show sees Marcus and the production team setting up camp in different properties in different neighborhoods. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘The Renovator’ is shot. Well, in that case, you don’t need to worry because we have all the necessary details about the same!

The Renovator Filming Locations

‘The Renovator’ is filmed in its entirety in Florida, especially in Jacksonville and Orange Park. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the HGTV show commenced in December 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in May 2022. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, Florida is considered the flattest state in the country. The main contributors to the state’s economy are agriculture, tourism, transportation, hospitality, and real estate. So, without further ado, let’s navigate the specific locations that make an appearance in the home improvement series!

Jacksonville, Florida

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Renovator’ are lensed across Jacksonville, the most populous city in Florida. Situated on the Atlantic coast of Florida, Jacksonville consists of more than 500 neighborhoods, including Downtown Jacksonville, Riverside and Avondale, Eastside, San Marco, and many more, some of which you can spot in the HGTV series.

A few portions of ‘The Renovator’ are also taped in Orange Park, a suburb of Jacksonville and a town in Florida’s Clay County. In particular, the fifth episode of the debut season sees Marcus Lemonis visit a property in Orange Park to resolve the household tension of a family by transforming their small home into a neighborhood showpiece.

Jacksonville is home to a number of museums and art galleries, such as the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, the Museum of Contemporary Art Jacksonville, the Museum of Science & History, the LaVilla Museum, and Kingsley Plantation, to name a few. Apart from tourists, many filmmakers frequent the city for shooting purposes. Over the years, several filming projects have been taped on location in Jacksonville. Some of them are ‘Monster House,’ ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ ‘Lonely Hearts,’ and ‘The Devil’s Advocate.’

Read More: Best Home Improvement Shows on Netflix