Where is Holiday Baking Championship Filmed?

Food Network’s ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ is a cooking competition series that covers the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Running through November and December, the show features some of the finest chefs competing against each other with holiday-themed pastries, desserts, and other confections. The show is divided into two rounds — the first round Preliminary Heat centers around small-scale pastries based on either a holiday theme, ranging from Hanukkah to New Year or other theme-based ideas.

Meanwhile, the second round Main Heat centers around larger-scale confections based on the theme of the episode. While the winner of Main Heat advances to the next episode, the baker with the least appealing dish is shown the door. At the end of the road, prize money of $25,000 awaits the winner of the show. Immersed in the spirit of the holiday season, ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ displays a number of inventive talents and their mouth-watering creations. If you are wondering about the fascinating setting where ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ is filmed, we have the answer. Let’s take a look!

Holiday Baking Championship Filming Location

The filming of ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ takes place in California. Located in the Pacific Region of the United States, the state homes a fascinating range of mesmerizing coastal cities. The filming of the show takes place in Rancho Palos Verdes, a coastal city located in Los Angeles County, California. Now, let’s dive into the details.

Rancho Palos Verdes, California

The filming of ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ takes place in the luxurious Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes. The resort is situated at 100 Terranea Way, on Palos Verdes Peninsula by the Pacific. One of the prominent resorts on the Los Angeles coast, Terranea spans over 102 acres and offers a panoramic 270-degree view of the Pacific Ocean. The architectural design is a combination of authentic Mediterranean and the characteristics of the Californian coastline.

In the allocated space for filming, the stage is set by the production crew with all the necessary equipment and props needed for the competition. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the show went through varied challenges for the filming of the seventh season. The cast and crew of the show were accommodated in the resort itself, either in rooms or in constructed tents. Luckily, the 582-guestroom resort has no shortage of accommodation facilities for the smooth progression of the show’s production.

With the slow return of normalcy as far as the production is concerned, the crew had a much safer environment for the filming of the eighth season. Terranea resort also serves as a filming site for films like ‘This is 40’ and ‘Savages.’

