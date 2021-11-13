Where is Holiday Gingerbread Showdown Filmed?

Directed by Peter Ney, ‘Holiday Gingerbread Showdown’ is a delicate and delicious extravaganza of a reality show from the Food Network’s holiday-special cookbook. Every season brings a new team of talents who show their mastery of the craft by creating edible art installations with gingerbread. Sometimes, they end up creating masterpieces, while some efforts at gingerbread gambits fall flat.

Marcela Valladolid served as the host for the premiere season. Following the show’s release in November 2018, it has spawned two seasons, garnering praise for the innovativeness and format. However, you may seek to identify the locations where the show is filmed, and in that case, we shall be happy to oblige.

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown Filming locations

‘Holiday Gingerbread Showdown’ is filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in California. The first season was filmed in the summer of 2018, and the second season was filmed around August 2019. Most of the participants are also from the area, and thus, the director and producers found it easy to film in the region. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the show is filmed!

Los Angeles, California

The entirety of the show is filmed in a studio located in Los Angeles, although the specifics are under wrap. Having said that, however, the crew most likely films the series in a studio in Hollywood. Some sequences are captured in the respective houses of the contestants, but the show is predominantly filmed in the studio. Due to the temperate climate, availability of high-end production facilities, and abundance of skilled labor, a large number of shows, especially reality shows, are filmed in the region.

Situated in the titular valley of California, Los Angeles proves to be a highly coveted area for film and television productions due to its instrumental position in the history of cinema. Moreover, the tax credit program promoted by the local government eases cost expenditure of high-budget and independent productions. It is one of the culturally pertinent cities in the region. Moreover, the lack of skyscrapers or high-rises in some localities makes it easy for directors and producers to use the neighborhoods to double as any location.

