Where is Hype House Filmed? Where is it Located?

Anyone familiar with social media influencers or trends knows a thing or two about The Hype House and what it has offered to the world of online entertainment since its launch in late 2019. After all, this content creators’ collective focuses on posting frequent videos to TikTok as well as YouTube to expand its overall reach. Thus, it has even helped establish personalities like Addison Rae and the D’Amelio sisters (Charli and Dixie) in the past.

So, of course, Netflix’s ‘Hype House’ is a reality series that follows each group member as they collaborate or live together in an extravagant mansion for better opportunities. In other words, we get an inside look into the everyday lives of a few social media stars as they navigate fame, friendship, and romance, all the while trying to have fun with their career. And now, if you’re curious to know more about this production, we’ve got you covered.

Hype House Filming Locations

Since The Hype House is an actual house where the young influencers spend most of their time creating online content, it’s no surprise that they’re based in California — the region known for its devotion to the entertainment industry. Therefore, Netflix’s ‘Hype House’ is also filmed in The Golden State, with a vast majority of the scenes being set against the backdrop of the collaborative house. But let’s delve into all the details now, shall we?

Ventura County, California

Because The Hype House is a place where some of the most talked-about internet celebrities reside, we’re not going to reveal its exact address. Though, we will mention that after two temporary estates that they’d leased, in December 2020, the business bought a $5 million mansion in Moorpark, California, to be its permanent base. This manor is in a gated community and sits on approximately 20 acres of land, with 11,293 sq. ft. of available living space.

Hence, even with the beautiful swimming pool (and slide), there is still a lot of open space both in front of the villa and the back, allowing the creators to utilize the same for their shenanigans. Apart from the house, the other filming spot in Ventura County is Underwood Family Farms, where fan-favorite couple Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon went to pick strawberries in episode 1.

Los Angeles County, California

Chase “Lil Huddy” Hudson’s private Spanish-style residence in Encino, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley of California, is a major production location in ‘Hype House’ as well, especially considering how he’s a co-founder of the collective. Furthermore, establishments like Starday Vintage, Barton G. The Restaurant, and a Sports Academy gym in Los Angeles also feature in the series for brief moments.

