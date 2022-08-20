Where is Jay Sebring’s Nephew Anthony DiMaria Now?

In August 1969, the peaceful neighborhood of Benedict Canyon in Los Angeles, California, was forever changed when Sharon Tate and her friends, including hairdresser Jay Sebring, were brutally murdered. NBC News’ ‘Dateline: The Summer of Manson’ focuses on how Charles Manson and the followers of his cult committed a series of murders in an effort to start a race war. Anthony DiMaria, Jay’s nephew, is featured on the show and fondly remembered his uncle. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?

Who is Anthony DiMaria?

Anthony was only three years old when Jay was killed in Los Angeles. At the time, Jay, a hairstylist, was with Sharon Tate, an ex-girlfriend, and three of her other friends. Back then, Charles convinced his followers to kill people as a way to start a race war that would end in Charles rising to be the leader. While Anthony was just a boy when he lost Jay, he still had fond memories of him from when he would visit their family in Las Vegas, Nevada. Anthony remembered his mother explaining what heaven was and how Jay wouldn’t return.

When Anthony was a freshman at the University of Southern California in 1985, he came across a book talking about the case. However, Anthony realized that what was portrayed wasn’t accurate. He went on to read several accounts of what happened that night but felt Jay’s characterization was false. Anthony added, “People were desperate to get the facts. But reporting gave way to speculation, speculation gave way to narrative, and narrative gave way to titillation and salaciousness. Ultimately, it manifested today as the ‘Charlie Manson industry.'”

In 2001, Anthony decided to make a documentary about his uncle’s life as a celebrity hairstylist and not just about the murders. He interviewed family, friends, and celebrities to get a glimpse into his uncle’s life. The documentary’s shooting went on for more than a decade. Apart from the film, Anthony has also been vocal about Jay’s killers not receiving parole. He said, “The murders were so profound, so severe, that the very least they can do is serve the rest of their lives behind bars. Unless every one of the victims gets out of their graves and lives the 50 years they should have lived with us and all of their friends who loved them; there is no closure.”

Where is Anthony DiMaria Today?

Anthony is an actor who started honing his skills from a young age. He was a student at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and continued his passion for acting while at university. Over the years, Anthony landed roles in TV shows like ‘Deadwood,’ ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘CSI,’ and ‘Ray Donovan.’ He also had a speaking role in a Woody Allen movie released in 2016.

Jay’s death had a profound effect on Anthony. He said, “I sleep facing the bedroom door. I know that people can come in and slaughter me and the people I love.” Apart from his acting gigs, Anthony works part-time at the DiMaria Studio salon, where his mother and sisters work as hairstylists. Jay’s work involves him shuttling between Los Angeles and Henderson, Nevada.

