Where is Jenna King From Southern Charm Now?

Bravo’s reality TV series ‘Southern Charm’ features the unique lives of a number of high society residents of the exclusive and generational families of Charleston, South Carolina. As the docuseries highlights the daily lives of the private and dramatic cast members, viewers also get a direct look into the lifestyles of contemporary Southern nobility. This is accompanied by the fascinating presentation of Charleston’s traditions, intriguing past, and fiery politics. Over the course of 8 seasons, some cast members have become fan favorites because of their distinctive personalities.

Jenna King, the eccentric cast member who appeared only in season 1, is one of them. Despite only making an appearance in the first season of the show, Jenna King gained enormous popularity because of her outspoken nature. She was mostly recognized for her offbeat personality but also maintained ambiguity around her romantic and professional lives. Even though she has been out of the limelight for a while, her unmistakable presence has left her supporters wondering where she is. For everyone who’s been curious about where Jenna is now, here’s what we know!

Jenna King’s Southern Charm Journey

Jenna King, who was 28 when she joined the show, stood out from the other cast members because she did not behave or dress like a conventional Charleston resident. She was a budding fashion designer who was working on a line of fashionable gloves, which she also featured in the show, and had an interest in starting a designer eyewear business. She was distinguished by her all-black clothing, distinctive fauxhawk, and tall black heels. Jenna was raised by an animal rescuer mother and an Air Force veteran father in the small community of Sumter, South Carolina.

As far as her connections on the show are concerned, Jenna shared a tight friendship with Cameran Eubanks and her relationship with Louis “Lou” Ceruzzi. Lou, a wealthy real estate developer, who was about 30 years older than Jenna, reportedly paid for her extravagant lifestyle and provided her with gifts of high-end goods, which reportedly didn’t sit well with many.

Additionally, Jenna gave a very evasive response when her friend Whitney Sudler-Smith questioned her about how she was able to afford her enormous four-bedroom home and fancy clothing, merely responding, “With my bank account.” Despite their contrasting personalities, she managed to maintain a friendly relationship with her fellow cast members and especially got along well with her then-bestie, Cameran Eubanks.

Where is Jenna King Now?

Jenna King decided to relocate from Charleston to Los Angeles in 2014 following her appearance in season 1. She swapped her distinctive short haircut for long, vibrant braids in practically every color, including electric blue, blonde, red, and pink. Despite moving to California, she occasionally visited her hometown to reunite with her former castmates, Shep Rose and Whitney Sudler-Smith. Regarding Jenna’s visit, Cameran remarked, “Jenna is great. I knew Jenna long before the show started and we do keep in touch. She lives in L.A., but she comes back to South Carolina. Her mom still lives in South Carolina.”

At the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 1 reunion, Jenna made a confession about her breakup with Lou. She subsequently got into a relationship with Ronnie Radke, the lead singer of the rock band ‘Falling in Reverse’, in 2014. But then in 2015, Jenna and Ronnie parted ways, as she was again reported to be back with Lou for a while. Sadly, in 2017, it was found that Lou had passed away due to cancer. Jenna was also in a long-term relationship with a Brazilian woman Janaina Devieira since 2016; however, it appears that the two split up in 2019.

Jenna stated in 2015 that she had an AirSculpt Laser Liposculpture operation to get down to size 00. In a story The Insider ran on the beauty procedure, she said, “I’ve probably lost, like, 20 pounds.” Jenna, now-37-year-old, spends the majority of her time traveling with her friends and family and relaxing with her puppies in Los Angeles. Interestingly, she has changed her hairstyle yet again. From what we can tell, Jenna has chosen to keep her personal life away from the public sphere and seems to be enjoying life. Frankly, that’s all that matters.

Read More: Are JD and Elizabeth From Southern Charm Still Together?