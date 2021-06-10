CBS’ ’48 Hours: A Student of Murder’ profiles the August 31, 2012, murder of Yancy Sean Noll, along with its baffling aftermath. The 42-year-old was killed at a red light that evening, only for his assailant, Thomasdinh “Dinh” Bowman, to claim road rage as his defense more than two years later. Yet, as he seemed fixated on the topic of death for years, a jury convicted him as a criminal. However, one of the most intriguing individuals in this matter was actually Dinh’s then-wife, Jennifer Bowman. So, let’s find out all that there is to know about her, shall we?

Who is Jennifer Bowman?

Jennifer Bowman (née Palm) and Thomasdinh “Dinh” Bowman first met in 2007 at an education seminar, where they felt a spark that they could not let go of. Therefore, following a whirlwind courtship, the couple married a year later and started building a life together in Seattle, Washington. As a loving and hardworking pair, which is what their friends and loved ones knew them as, it seemed like they understood one another and aspired to travel the world. Dinh was a prodigy and engineer, but as a notable dentist earning roughly $250,000 per year, Jennifer was the primary breadwinner within their household.

Things took a turn for the married pair on September 21, 2012, though, as they were taken to be questioned about Yancy Noll’s murder. Jennifer was the first in line, and her responses, mainly consisting of “I’m not sure,” did not paint a good picture. After all, a thorough search of their residence showed that there was a birthday note that read, “to the best shooter in the wild west! Bang bang! Love love! XO XO.”

Then, despite their seemingly lavish living, they hardly had any furniture. Yet, they owned a personal arsenal of heavy firearms and ammunition. Upon looking further into the Bowmans, investigators uncovered that Dinh had begun covering his crimes with his wife allegedly by his side. She was with him when he had his car’s window replaced in Portland, and three weeks later, she helped him buy new tires. In fact, she was remembered by the staff because she reportedly didn’t talk or make eye contact with any of them.

Moreover, Jennifer seemingly lied to the cops about her husband’s passenger side window shattering due to a robbery. It has been speculated that she knew of Dinh’s actions, but she’s never been charged for the cover-up. Having said that, it is pertinent to note that she did not lawyer up and also handed over her purse to the police as well.

Where is Jennifer Bowman Now?

Jennifer Bowman did not attend any of her husband’s court hearings, with his parents telling the judge that he’d asked her not to so as to protect her from “prying interests.” Nevertheless, they always stayed in touch through jailhouse phone calls, referring to each other as Bunny and Snuggles. Dinh was Bunny, whereas Jennifer was Snuggles, and their conversations were just like baby talk. As all prison calls are recorded for safety reasons, some of theirs were made public after 2014.

Ultimately, on November 5, 2015, nearly a year after Dinh was found guilty of murder, Jennifer cut off all ties with him by divorcing him. She has since changed her name to avoid media attention and scrutiny, and some allege that she has even changed her profession. It is no secret that she faced a lot of backslash for her apparent actions, so we don’t blame her for taking this route. But unfortunately, it also means that we have no clue about her current whereabouts.

Read More: Where is Dinh Bowman Now?