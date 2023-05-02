Where is Jewish Matchmaking Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ is a reality dating TV series that follows single Jewish people across the globe who look for the one with the help of the expert Jewish matchmaker, Aleeza Ben Shalom. With the help of a centuries-old and traditional Jewish matchmaking practice known as shidduchim, Aleeza’s clients attempt to navigate the ups and downs associated with the modern ways of dating.

While the drama and anticipation of Jewish singles finding their respective forever partners keep the viewers hooked through each episode, the fact that the dating show unfolds in different locations across the United States and Israel keeps the viewers guessing about the specifics of the same. The contrast in the culture and landscape of the two countries is pretty evident as Aleeza deals with different clients and helps them find a match in different parts of the nations. Thus, it is natural for the audience to wonder where ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ is filmed. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Jewish Matchmaking Filming Locations

‘Jewish Matchmaking’ is filmed in Israel, Florida, California, Wyoming, Illinois, New York, and Kansas, particularly in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Miami, Los Angeles, Jackson Hole, and Chicago. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the series seemingly began in late 2021. Now, let us follow Aleeza and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where she helps Jewish singles find love in the Netflix series!

Jerusalem, Israel

Considered one of the oldest cities in the world, Jerusalem serves as one of the primary production locations for ‘Jewish Matchmaking,’ mainly due to the fact that it is a holy city for Judaism and the ancestral homeland of the Jewish people. Aleeza turns the lives of quite a few singles in Jerusalem and helps them find a romantic partner as she travels across the city. Thus, you are likely to spot several culturally significant landmarks in the backdrop of many scenes, such as the Israel Museum, the Ticho House, the Bible Lands Museum, and the Rockefeller Archaeological Museum.

Tel Aviv, Israel

Situated on the Israeli Mediterranean coastline, Tel Aviv is yet another Israeli city that features heavily in ‘Jewish Matchmaking.’ You are likely to notice the city’s tall skyscrapers and various parks, such as Hayarkon Park, Independence Park, and Meir Park, in various exterior shots throughout the show. Moreover, Tel Aviv aka Tel Aviv-Yafo is known for its active and diverse nightlife as nightclubs and bars stay open way past midnight.

Miami, Florida

Officially known as the City of Miami, the city hosts the production of ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ as the Jewish singles go out on dates in different sites, hoping to find the one. Given its coastal location, Miami is home to lots of gorgeous and lively beaches, some of which are seemingly featured in the series. This is the reason why outdoor activities like boating, sailing, canoeing, and finishing are popular among the locals as well as tourists.

Los Angeles, California

Several pivotal portions of ‘Jewish Matchmaking’ are also taped in and around the city of Los Angeles. The vast and versatile terrains of the Southern Californian city are bound to take your attention away from other aspects of the series every once in a while. Some of the popular landmarks that you might notice in the backdrop of a few scenes are the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Venice Canal Historic District, and the US Bank Tower.

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

The picturesque valley of Jackson Hole, located between Wyoming’s Gros Ventre and Teton mountain ranges, serves as yet another filming site for the Netflix dating show. The beauty of the valley reflects the beautiful connections that the Jewish singles make in the series as it features some important sites of Jackson Hole, including Jackson Square, National Elk Refuge, Teton Range, and Sheep Mountain.

Chicago, Illinois

Additional portions of ‘Jewish matchmaking’ were also recorded in and around Chicago, which is popularly also known as Chi-Town. There are plenty of sites suitable for going out on dates, which are supposedly used to the fullest by the Jewish singles that feature in the show, residing in the city. Some of the parks and greenspaces that you might be able to spot in the backdrop of some sequences are Lincoln Park, the Chicago Botanic Garden, Washington Park, and the Brookfield Zoo.

Other Locations in the US

Often known as New York State, the locales of New York are heavily featured through different episodes of ‘Jewish Matchmaking.’ The varied geography of the state is quite noticeable as Aleeza Ben Shalom travels across the state along with her clients. Besides that, the production team also sets up camp in the state of Kansas, which is situated in the Midwestern region of the country.

Read More: Best Dating Shows on Netflix