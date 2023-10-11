Where is John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams Filmed?

The mastermind behind ‘Halloween‘ and other horror classics, John Carpenter, fills the director’s chair again after more than a decade in ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams,’ an unscripted horror anthology series. The Peacock series uncovers some of the most grim and gruesome crimes that tend to lurk in seemingly perfect, peaceful, friendly, and manicured lawns of the American suburbs. Each episode features one of the detailed encounters with some actual slashers, demons, psychos, and ghosts that have haunted the neighborhoods of everyday people.

Apart from the firsthand accounts of the survivors of such horrific incidents, the episodes of the anthology series also include personal archives, cinematic reenactments, and historic town press coverage. All six episodes unfold in a suburban neighborhood and some surrounding areas, especially in a couple of residential properties where the characters are hunted down, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seats at all times. Moreover, at the same time, the audience can’t help but wonder if ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams’ is actually shot in the American suburban areas or not. Well, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams Filming Locations

‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams’ is filmed in the Czech Republic, specifically in and around Prague. Production on the inaugural iteration of the horror series took place in the spring of 2023, seemingly between May and June of the same year. Given the vast and versatile landscape of the Czech Republic, it makes for a perfect filming site for a show set in the US. So, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Peacock production!

Prague, Czech Republic

The shooting for many pivotal sequences of ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams’ is carried out on location in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic as well as the historical capital of Bohemia. Situated on the Vltava River, Prague serves as the primary production location as the filming unit utilizes the vast and scenic terrains of the city in its favor to shoot several important scenes against suitable backdrops.

Some areas and neighborhoods in Prague resemble the American terrain, making for a suitable filming site for a show like ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams.’ For instance, Nebušice and surrounding areas in Prague 6 consist of blocks of properties that are constructed in the style of American suburbs, making them ideal locales to shoot a major chunk of key portions. The episode helmed by the legendary John Carpenter was not shot in the conventional manner as he was only virtually available on the sets of the series.

During the Texas Frightmare Weekend Q&A panel around June 2023, Carpenter explained how he shot the show from his home in Los Angeles by saying, “I just finished directing, remotely, a TV series called ‘Suburban Screams’ – ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams.’ It was filmed in Prague, and I sat on my couch and directed it. It was awesome.”

Thanks to its rich history and architectural diversity, Prague is not only a popular tourist destination but also a favorable production location. As a matter of fact, apart from ‘John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams,’ the locales of the capital have been featured in numerous movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones include ‘Hostel,’ ‘From Hell,’ ‘Grindhouse,’ ‘The Cello,’ ‘The Omen,’ ‘Howling II: … Your Sister Is a Werewolf,’ and ‘Snow White: A Tale of Terror.’

