Where is John Leonard’s Mom Linda Leonard Now?

In 1995, John Leonard was in his early 20s attending college when he saw a new ad for Pepsi. It suggested that you could redeem Pepsi points for various items and ended with a chance to get a Harrier Fighter jet for seven million points. Netflix’s ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’ is a four-part docuseries that focuses on how John found a way to get those points and what happened in the aftermath. His mother, Linda Leonard, was also featured and talked about what happened during that time. So, if you’re curious to find out more, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Linda Leonard?

At the time of the incident, John went to a community college outside Seattle, Washington, pursuing a business degree there. He liked being out in the mountains and worked a lot of jobs at the time. Linda Leonard, his mother, described him as a go-getter who always had a job. On the show, she mentioned John being employed as a paper boy, glass cutter, climbing guide, magazine seller, and window washer, among others.

After John came across the ad, he realized that he had to buy a lot of Pepsi to reach those seven million points. Linda remembered them drinking a lot of the beverage back then, bringing it in by the truckload. But within a week, she realized they couldn’t drink it anymore. Eventually, John took his seemingly eccentric idea to his friend, Todd Hoffman, a successful entrepreneur.

On the show, Linda said that Todd did a great job raising her son; he and John had developed a great friendship over the years. Ultimately, John realized there was a way to buy the points outright and convinced Todd and a few other investors to front him the money. But it wasn’t until May 1996 that he heard back from Pepsi. As per the show, they sent the check back, telling John it was a joke and gave him coupons for free Pepsi for his effort.

Where is Linda Leonard Today?

However, John didn’t want to take no for an answer because he felt Pepsi’s challenge was met. As per the show, the company engaged in settlement talks with John and offered him up to a million. While he didn’t take the deal in the end, Linda felt he should have. In the time after that, the press showed up at the Leonard house repeatedly, and Linda also remembered hearing her son giving an interview on the radio. Finally, it ended with a judge ruling in favor of Pepsi, saying a reasonable person would not have taken the ad seriously.

As for Linda, she currently lives in Seattle, Washington, and is originally from Okanogan, Washington. She studied at the high school in Okanogan and later attended the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Minnesota. On the show, it was mentioned that Linda and her husband used to have a small business when John was younger. Later, she also worked for the Edmonds School District in Washington. From what we can tell, Linda is a loving grandmother who makes regular trips to Alaska to spend time with John and his family.

