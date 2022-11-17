Where is Michael Avenatti Now? Is He Still in Jail?

A legal battle ensued after John Leonard mailed in a check worth about $700,000 to redeem points to get a fighter jet promised in Pepsi’s advertisement. So, John turned to Michael Avenatti, a media-savvy attorney who was just making a name for himself at the time. Netflix’s ‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’ focuses on a fascinating case that eventually became an important brief in law schools. So, if you’re curious to find out more about Michael, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Michael Avenatti?

Michael Avenatti was born in Sacramento, California, and grew up in Utah and Colorado before his family settled in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1982. While studying at the University of Pennsylvania, Michael’s father lost his job, leading the young man to work to pay for his tuition. Michael then worked for Rahm Emanuel, who later served as the Chief of Staff during the Obama administration. At the time, Michael conducted political research on Democrats and Republicans.

Eventually, Michael went to law school at George Washington University in Washington DC, working as a law clerk in the morning and taking classes at night. Jonathan Turley, one of his professors, said, “He is an adrenaline junkie. I think he needs that adrenaline rush. He lives his life aggressively. In both litigation and in life, he shows a certain aggressive style.” During Michael’s law career, he was involved in many high-profile cases, most of which ended with settlements.

In 2017, Michael won a $454 million verdict in a case against Kimberly-Clark and Halyard Health. The companies were accused of selling faulty surgical gowns knowingly. Michael is perhaps most known for representing Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress and director. She claimed to have received $130,000 in hush money from former President Donald Trump before the 2016 elections.

Stormy claimed that Trump had an affair with her in 2006. While the former President denied the accusations, he reimbursed his lawyer for the money. The lawyer said he took out a loan to pay Stormy the $130,000. Michael was a constant presence on TV during the case, appearing over 100 times on CNN and MSNBC in two months in 2018. The dispute between Stormy and Trump was centered around what was mentioned in the non-disclosure agreement she signed.

However, Michael is no stranger to controversy. He represented multiple women who accused Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. But one woman walked back on her claims, saying Michael twisted her words and that she had only “skimmed” the signed declaration he later released. In November 2015, Michael was accused of domestic violence, but he vehemently denied the accusations. At that point, he received support from his two ex-wives, Christine Carlin and Lisa Storie.

Where is Michael Avenatti Today?

In February 2020, Michael was found guilty of extortion, the transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, and wire fraud. The authorities believed that, in a case against Nike, Michael threatened to go public with supposed evidence that the company bribed amateur basketball players and their families. In exchange for him not doing that, Michael asked to be paid up to $25 million. The motive was considered to be his debt of $11 million. In the end, Michael was sentenced to serve two and a half years in federal prison.

Then, in February 2022, Michael was found guilty of fraud and aggravated identity theft. An investigation revealed that Stormy had signed a book deal to publish her memoir. However, Michael stole a portion of her advance, amounting to around $300,000, by pretending to act as her attorney and asking the agent to send the money to his account. Michael then used the money for personal and business expenses.

In June 2022, Michael, then 51, was sentenced to serve 48 months in federal prison, with 18 months running concurrently with his previous sentence. In another case in California, Michael admitted to stealing millions that belonged to his clients and then lying to them. In June 2022, he pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of obstructing the Internal Revenue Service. The prosecution asked that Michael receive a 17.5-year sentence. Prison records indicate that he remains incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution, Terminal Island, in San Pedro, California. For now, Michael is eligible for release in 2026, but it appears that he still hasn’t been sentenced in the wire fraud case.

