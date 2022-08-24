Where is Journalist Rocco Castoro Now?

As a long-form documentary we can only describe as equal parts captivating, crazy, and complicated, Netflix’s ‘Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee’ is simply unlike any other. That’s because it delves into the layers of the once-renowned tech entrepreneur’s years as a fugitive through not just revealing footage but also exclusive interviews with those interconnected. Amongst them was none other than then-Vice reporter/Editor in Chief Rocco Castoro — so now, if you wish to learn more about his current standing, we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

Who is Rocco Castoro?

Rocco Castoro (born 1982) was reportedly quite young when he developed a keen interest in journalism and decided to pursue the same upon graduating from Cardinal Mooney High School. He thus obtained a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida- College of Journalism & Communications (2000-2004) before kickstarting his professional career as an Editor for The Satellite. He actually left the independent magazine for an Editorial Intern post at Vice in Brooklyn, New York, in 2006, only to gradually rise the ranks and be appointed Editor in Chief (EiC) in early 2011.

During this period, Rocco spent time with not only John McAfee but also the Ku Klux Klan, Snoop Dogg, along with several other personalities for exclusives no one else even attempted to hunt. Of course, as expected, while some of these were incredible hits, others either did not work out too well or were axed entirely — like his 2013 report on the former tech mogul being on the lam. However, the Sarasota, Florida native stuck by the Media Group as the EiC as well as an Executive Producer, that is, until he chose to expand his wings through other endeavors in February 2015.

Where is Rocco Castoro Now?

From what we can tell, Rocco Castoro has since relocated to Los Angeles, California, where he served as a Producer at NBC Universal (2016-2018) before joining Collider as an executive. He only stayed in the position of Creative Director at the Studio for a year, though, because he then landed an opportunity to be the Editor in Chief for an online channel known as SCNR. Yet today, having pushed the boundaries of his skills, the 40-year-old has evolved into the Co-Founder and Editor in Chief of his own reporting company — he actually had to develop unique methods as Vice had handed him a lengthy 5-year non-compete contract upon resignation.

Get educated on the gangs of Belize, their connections to the Bloods and Crips, abandoned planes, and helicopters with serial numbers filed off crashing along the long-disputed border with Guatemala in Episode 5 of Devil in the Details: #RunningWithMcAfee https://t.co/cEKX0IUPgc pic.twitter.com/u6ymgM8yKH — Rocco Castoro (@rocco_castoro) August 24, 2022

Therefore, now that the stipulations of his ties with Vice are done with, Rocco is truly letting his past stories, counter-corporate intelligence journalism, and real personality shine through. From the reports he pens on his business’ website to his ‘Devil in the Details: Running with McAfee’ podcast to his online presence, every aspect makes it clear he’s only getting geared up to grow further. If we’re being honest, his work is brutally honest and perfectly satirical. Coming to Rocco’s personal life, since he deliberately prefers to keep the details of it on the down low, we unfortunately do not know much about it.

Read More: Where is Photographer Robert King Now?