Where is Kendra Sells Hollywood Filmed?

Max’s ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ is a docuseries that follows Kendra Wilkinson (‘The Girls Next Door‘), who is not a stranger to lavish and iconic Hollywood homes, but now takes her first steps into the real estate industry as an agent. Hence, she must rise above her party-girl era and prove that she is talented enough to succeed in the hyper-competitive real estate world.

As the title suggests, the reality series is set in Los Angeles, considered one of the world’s most challenging real estate markets. As we follow Kendra on her new endeavor as a realtor, we get invited inside some of the most extravagant properties around. Moreover, the backdrop of the iconic cityscape makes the audience wonder if the sites where Kendra tries to sell homes in ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ are actually in LA. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Kendra Sells Hollywood Filming Locations

‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. The shooting for the inaugural iteration of the docuseries commenced in the summer of 2021. Meanwhile, the recording of the sophomore round seemingly took place in the second half of 2022 and wrapped up around November of the same year. Now, let’s not waste time and dive right into all the specific places that can be spotted in the Max series!

Los Angeles County, California

Almost all of ‘Kendra Sells Hollywood’ is lensed in Los Angeles County, with Kendra traversing across the county as a real estate agent to sell homes to different clients. As expected, the city of Los Angeles, particularly the Hollywood neighborhood, serves as the primary production location for the docuseries. The filming unit utilizes several posh localities and iconic streets to tape pivotal sequences of the documentary series. The cast and crew members also set up camp in and around Beverly Hills for shooting purposes.

Located just southwest of Hollywood Hills, the city is a historic LA suburb where most residents reside in the flats of the city, a flat area that is a bit farther from the hilly terrain. As Kendra travels from neighborhood to neighborhood across various properties, you will likely notice various iconic landmarks and attractions across the county. They include the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, L.A. Live, the Theme Building, the Bradbury Building, the U.S. Bank Tower, and the Wilshire Grand Center.

Read More: Where is Selling Sunset Season 6 Filmed?