Where is Kenny From Working: What We Do All Day Now?

Kenneth Wayne Jones, AKA Kenny, was one of the key figures in Netflix’s ‘Working: What We Do All Day.’ The documentary series follows people who are working different kinds of jobs and trying to make sure that both their personal and professional lives are as fulfilling as possible. Though each person has their own story, there are many elements that bind them together in a cohesive manner that one cannot help but admire. Kenny’s story is no different as he explained his job in the show and shared what motivated him to be a part of his chosen field. If you are curious about his whereabouts, we have your back!

Who is Kenny Jones?

Born on February 3, 1966, Kenny became a student at Jackson State University in 1989 and studied Industrial Technology until 1989, specializing in Engineering/Industrial Management. He continued his education at the institute in 1990 and graduated in 1992 with a master’s degree in Industrial Technology/Technician. From 2009 to 2010, he was enrolled at Millsaps College, gaining a Business Advantage Program Certificate in Business Administration and Management.

Kenny’s political career started shining after he ran unopposed to be a Mississippi State Senate for District 21 on November 6, 2007. On November 8, 2011, he ran again for the position and retained the seat while defeating Republican candidate Loren Ross. However, in 2015, Kenny was dated in the Democratic primaries by Barbara Blackmon, who went on to run unopposed in the year’s general election.

From June 2015 to January 2018, Kenny served as the General Manager of Canton Municipal Utilities. This was followed by his joining Mississippi Quality Concepts in February 2018 as a Business Development Coordinator, a position he seemingly continues to hold even today. October 2020 saw him taking up the additional post of County Administrator for the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. However, it is his job as a Lobbyist for At Home Care that made him the star of the Netflix show. As a part of his job, he works alongside important political figures i Mississippi in order to help the healthcare company and ensure more help from the lawmakers.

Where is Kenny Jones Now?

When not working hard, Kenny enjoys spending time with his family. He is happily married to his wife, Bobbie Ann, and has two children, a daughter named Kennedy and a son named William. While Kennedy has her own soap-making business, William is quite focused on finding a field that suits his interests and would at least help him make about $150,000 a year. For his part, Kenny is glad to be able to spend so much time with his family, confessing that he feels like he missed some of the most crucial years of his children’s lives due to his work.

Due to his job, Kenny can often be seen in the company of important legislators, and it is a common occurrence to see him playing golf alongside people of great importance. The former state senator firmly believes that a person should present an image that exudes that they are confident in themselves in order to make others trust them. From his clothes to his watch, the resident of Jackson, Mississippi, is always diligent in helping those in need and helping others prosper through his work.

