Where is King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch’ is a reality TV series that stars Ken Goldin and his team as they hunt for some of the hard-to-find collector’s items and run the thrilling action by getting their hands on some of the rarest items, including a Steph Curry rookie trading card, Babe Ruth’s Yankees contract, and the LeBron James triple Logoman card. While giving us a glimpse inside the auction house filled with the rarest of collectibles, they work with many sellers to appraise and authenticate the goods.

Once that process is done and dusted, Ken and his staff find a buyer who is willing to spend an extravagant amount of cash for any of the rare items in their inventory, from a Princess Diana Beanie Baby to Leo Messi’s jersey with which he scored his 500th career goal for FC Barcelona. Apart from Ken and his team at the auction house, the show also features numerous guest celebrities like Logan Paul, Ric Flair, Mike Tyson, Karl Malone, and Joe Montana. With most of the show unfolding in and around Ken’s auction house, the viewers are bound to be curious about the actual filming sites of ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Filming Locations

‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch’ is filmed in New Jersey, specifically in and around Runnemede. Since Ken Goldin resides in and works in New Jersey, it only makes sense for the production team to set up camp in The Garden State. Moreover, New Jersey is home to the headquarters of many businesses, including 24 Fortune 500 companies. Now, let us take a look at all the specific locations where Ken and his team meet with some of the biggest celebrity names and sell the rarest of collectibles to them!

Runnemede, New Jersey

Most of ‘King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch’ is lensed in the borough of Runnemede in New Jersey’s Camden County. In particular, Goldin Auctions Headquarters at 160 East 9th Avenue, suite C in Runnemede, serves as the primary production location for the reality series. Established in 2012 by Ken Goldin, it is the leading collectibles marketplace and is the official auction partner of The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, and The Jackie Robinson Foundation.

The areas around the Goldin Auctions Headquarters in Runnemede also feature quite regularly throughout the series. There are a number of highways that pass through the borough, such as Route 168, Route 41, the North-South Freeway or Route 41, and the New Jersey Turnpike, which is considered the most prominent highway that passes through Runnemede. Thus, it is likely that you might spot any of these in the backdrop of the show’s exterior shots.

