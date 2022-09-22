Where Is Konerack’s Brother Somsack Sinthasomphone Now?

Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story‘ chronicles how Konerack Sinthasomphone was brutally murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer, who drilled a hole into the victim’s skull and injected hydrochloric acid inside. However, although Jeffrey had no idea, he had tormented another member of the Sinthasomphone family back in 1988 when he drugged and sexually abused Konerack’s brother, Somsack Sinthasomphone. Thankfully, Somsack escaped with his life, but the horrifying incident left a deep mark on his mind. Let’s dive into the details surrounding this case and find out where Somsack is at present, shall we?

Who Is Somsack Sinthasomphone?

Somsack Sinthasomphone and his brother, Konerack, grew up in a close-knit family who had immigrated to the United States from Laos. Although they faced quite a lot of challenges during their childhood due to less-than-ideal financial conditions, both Somsack and Konerack were responsible teenagers who were determined to make a name for themselves. Incidentally, Somsack was just 13-year-old when he met Jeffrey Dahmer for the first time in September 1988. At that time, Jeffrey had just moved out of his grandmother’s house and was living in an apartment of his own.

Realizing that Somsack might be easy to manipulate, he tried to persuade the teen to come to his apartment in order to pose for some nude pictures. Jeffrey even offered Somsack some money in exchange for his time, which ultimately swayed the teenager towards following the serial killer back to his apartment. Quite surprisingly, Jeffrey never tried to take Somsack’s life or hurt him physically. However, he drugged and sexually abused the teenager until the 13-year-old was able to escape Jeffrey’s clutches and run away from the apartment.

Subsequently, law enforcement officials learned of the incident and arrested Jeffrey on September 27, 1988. Eventually, in January 1989, Jeffrey pled guilty to second-degree sexual assault as well as tempting a child for immoral reasons, which saw him get sentenced to one year in prison with work release and five years of probation in May of the same year. Additionally, the judge asked Jeffrey to register as a sexual offender. Incidentally, at the time of Konerack’s murder, Jeffrey was on probation for molesting Somsack.

Where Is Somsack Sinthasomphone Now?

After the terrifying ordeal, Somsack returned to his family and was still living in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, when the police arrested Jeffrey Dahmer and declared Konerack to be one of his victims. Moreover, the Estate of Sinthasomphone and Konerak’s family filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department as well as the City of Milwaukee, accusing them of not upholding their constitutional rights.

Since then, Somsack Sinthasomphone has preferred to stay below the radar and embraced privacy regarding his personal life. However, from the looks of it, Somsack Sinthasomphone is now married and still resides in Wisconsin with his wife.

