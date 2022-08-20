Where is Kris Cannon From Glow Up Now?

‘Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star‘ is a competitive makeup reality show that brings together talented makeup artists from around the globe and pits them against each other in a battle for glory. While the contestants come from all walks of life, they end up staying together and participating in increasingly complex challenges that are designed to test their talent, technique, and skill, among other things. Besides, with each challenge leading to elimination, the contestant to make it to the very end is crowned the winner.

Although Kris Cannon had a somewhat rocky start to the season, he soon got into top gear and was ready to face the competition. Besides, fans got quite interested in Kris once he mentioned that he was primarily self-taught and had moved to London in order to further his career. Thus, with cameras now turned away, we decided to jump and find out where Kris is at present.

Kris Cannon’s Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star Journey

Interestingly, Kris is not a native of England but was instead born and brought up in Ireland. From the looks of it, Kris hails from a close-knit family that pushed him toward his dreams and encouraged him to follow his heart. Thus, being interested in makeup and cosmetics from a young age, Kris began teaching himself the art and eventually grew quite adept at it. However, even though he gained quite a bit of popularity in Ireland, he wanted to take his career to further heights and hence, took the decision to move to England in 2021. Moreover, once in England, he received an opportunity to appear on ‘Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star,’ which essentially jumpstarted his career in the foreign country.

While on the show, Kris had a somewhat quiet beginning, as he was marked safe in most challenges but didn’t really break into the top. However, with time, he began pushing himself further and even wowed the judges with some of his creations. Ultimately, his hard work paid off as Kris was able to break into the top three and reach the finale. Yet, his efforts, unfortunately, fell short in the final challenge, and the London-based makeup artist had to bow out in the third position.

Where is Kris Cannon Now?

Once filming wrapped, Kris seemingly eased back into his everyday routine and returned to the city of London in England. Surprisingly, Kris prefers privacy when it comes to his personal life and hasn’t revealed much about his current whereabouts in public. However, sources claim that the talented makeup artist is based out of London and is busy specializing in SFX and monster-themed makeup. Fans would be interested to know that for his day job, Kris Cannon works as a counter makeup artist for the popular brand MAC cosmetics. However, determined to challenge himself, the reality star also took up the position of the resident makeup artist at the Cirque le Soir nightclub.

