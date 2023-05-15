Where is La Chica Invisible Filmed?

Based on the eponymous book by Blue Jeans, Hulu’s ‘La Chica Invisible’ is a Spanish mystery thriller series created by Marina Efron, Norberto López Amado, Carmen López-Areal, and Pedro Uriol. The narrative revolves around the murder case of a teenage girl, which forces a father and daughter to put their differences aside and investigate the case together. In order to restore peace and quiet to the otherwise tranquil town, they set off to find out the culprit, where everyone seems to be the suspect.

Alternately titled ‘The Invisible Girl,’ the crime thriller show features stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Daniel Grao, Zoe Stein, Rebeca Matellán, Pablo Gómez-Pando, Javier Córdoba, and Marta Vallés. The story unfolds in the visually stunning and fictional town of Cárdena, Andalusia. When the murder case rocks the calm of the town, some dark secrets of its inhabitants are revealed. So, many viewers might be wondering which site is used to double for the fictional town. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

La Chica Invisible Filming Locations

‘La Chica Invisible’ is filmed in its entirety in Spain, particularly in Andalusia. As per reports, principal photography for the debut season of the show commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up around mid-July of the same year. Since the fictional town where the series is set is in Andalusia, the filming unit choose to redecorate some of the Andalusian locales to match the narrative. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations where the father and daughter hunt for the truth in the Hulu series!

Andalusia, Spain

The production team sets up camp on location in Andalusia, which is an autonomous community situated in the southernmost region of Peninsular Spain. The Province of Seville serves as the primary production location for the mystery series. To be specific, the town of Carmona stands in for the fictional town of Cárdena as the cast and crew members make the most of its locales for shooting purposes.

Additional footage for ‘La Chica Invisible’ is also taped in the city of El Viso del Alcor. Moreover, the production team utilizes the locales of the municipality of Gerena to record several pivotal sequences for the Spanish show. Located in the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula, Seville is the capital of the eponymous province and is home to many historical and culturally significant landmarks.

Some of the notable ones are the St. Mary of the See Cathedral, the Church of Saint Louis of France, the Torre del Oro, and the Palacio de San Telmo, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop of a few scenes. Over the years, Andalusia has hosted the production of numerous movies and TV shows. As a matter of fact, apart from ‘La Chica Invisible,’ its locales have been featured in ‘Marshland,’ ‘The Limits of Control,’ ‘Tin & Tina,’ and ‘La peste.’

