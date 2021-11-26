Where Is Light the Night Filmed?

Netflix’s three-part Chinese-language drama ‘Light the Night,’ initially known as ‘Blue Hour,’ is set in the late 1980s Taiwanese neighborhood of Tiaotong. It explores the lives of those that thrive in its red-light district and deal with issues that are unique to their sex work profession but also universally applicable to all of humankind. Particularly focusing on the hostesses of a popular nightclub headed by mama-san Rose, the series chronicles the passionate and harrowing interactions between the club’s ladies and their diverse paramours. Ruby Lin, Puff Kuo, Cheryl Yang, and Rhydian Vaughan star in pivotal roles.

Through extravagant sets and fantastic costumes, the romantic period drama manages to accurately represent the Japanese culture of Tiaotong and delves into both the personal and professional lives of the sex workers. It captures the trials and tribulations of the club’s ladies as well as their clients. Additionally, its shocking murder mystery plot keeps fans on their toes, fretting for the women onscreen. Naturally, one might wonder where this show is filmed as it brings to life the stunning visuals and authentic atmosphere of an era long gone by. Well, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Light the Night’ filming locations.

Light the Night Filming Locations

‘Light the Night’ is set in the year 1988 in the Tiaotong neighborhood of Taipei City, Taiwan. It is also filmed in Taipei City, Taiwan — one of the busiest cities in Asia that is known for its successful industries and delicious street food. The backdrop of the show adds richly to the backstories of all the characters. Let’s take a closer look at this particular filming location.

Taipei City, Taiwan

‘Light the Night’ is filmed in Taipei City, the capital of Taiwan. Known for its massive skyscrapers, industrial hubs, and several famous architectural marvels, the culturally rich city is one of the biggest producers and researchers of electronics. Clearly, Taipei is chosen as the filming site for the show so that the nightlife of the city may be effectively represented, allowing us to understand the everyday lives and milieu of the club hostesses.

Although set in the 1980s, by filming in the city the show manages to capture the distinct Japanese subculture of Tiaotong, which is almost another character in the show. Initially a residential area for the Japanese elite, Tiaotong retained its Japanese identity even after World War II and eventually developed a nightlife in the 1960s. The period drama makes use of more than a thousand costumes which, against the backdrop of Taiotong, convincingly transport us back to 1988. Scenes are filmed in Linsen North Road, the city’s red-light district known also for its many restaurants, bars, and neon signboards.

Combating the turbulent emotions of love, jealousy, anger, and greed, the show’s characters shift between the luminous streets of Taiotong, their own homes, and an eerie forest seemingly located in the city. Moreover, Taipei is no stranger to rolling cameras and contains multitudes of industry professionals who know the ins and outs of filming.

Thus, the Taipei-based show ‘Light the Night’ benefits by filming in Taiwan’s capital, allowing fans to get a peek at the heady mix of Japanese culture, romance, trauma, and entertainment that its red-light district provides.

