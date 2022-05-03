Where Is Lil Jon Wants to Do What Filmed?

With the charisma of rapper icon Lil Jon in the foreground, ‘Lil Jon Wants to Do What?’ is an HGTV original home improvement show filled with excitement and surprises. The series follows Lil Jon partnering with home-designing expert Anitra Mecadon and a team of capable home renovators to actualize his wild love for out-of-box renovation projects.

While he turns households upside down, the bewildered expressions of the residents remain one of the treasured aspects of the show. Following its release, the show garnered popularity due to its trendsetting attitude and creative thinking. Most of the series unravels in urban and suburban locations, taking the viewers to some gorgeous residential properties in the process. However, you may wonder where the series is filmed. In that case, let us indulge further.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What Filming Locations

‘Lil Jon Wants to Do What?’ is filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in and around the southern state of Georgia. The production seemingly chose the state for Lil Jon’s familiarity with the place. Georgia provides a favorable production climate for filmmakers and producers, owing to its army of veteran technicians, a range of landscapes, and state-of-the-art production facilities.

Moreover, as per the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act, eligible film and television productions can avail of a tax exemption of 20 percent of the qualified production expenditure. The modern production industry in the state accounts for a chunk of its annual revenues. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the series is filmed.

Atlanta, Georgia

Most of the filming takes place in and around Atlanta, the capital of Georgia and one of the most culturally vibrant cities in the country. Due to its pivotal position as the birthplace of several Marvel movies and other blockbusters, Atlanta has earned the moniker ‘Hollywood of the South.’ As both Lil Jon and Anitra Mecadon are from the city, considering filming in the metropolis comes off as a natural decision. The cast and crew toured all around the city, filming in some iconic neighborhoods and residential properties.

Some scenes from the first season were seemingly filmed in the upscale residential district of Buckhead in northern Atlanta. The city is rich with history, and its cultural diversity gets reflected in its globally-renowned film industry. Atlanta houses Tyler Perry Studios, the first African-American-owned production studio, and Areu Bros. Studios, the first Latino-American-owned studio in the country. From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to ‘Ozark,’ the city has been home to major film and TV productions.

Read More: Best Home Improvement Shows on Netflix