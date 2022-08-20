Where is Lisa Street From Glow Up Season 4 Now?

If you have ever been interested in the art of makeup or SFX, ‘Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star‘ would be right up your alley. The competitive makeup reality show brings in talent from all over the world and has them fight it out for ultimate glory in a thrilling contest. Besides, even though the contestants come from different fields, they develop a close bond while living together and participating in increasingly difficult challenges designed to push them to their limits. Moreover, with each challenge leading to an elimination, the last one standing is crowned the winner.

A promising contestant on ‘Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star’ season 4, Lisa Street, interestingly revealed that she has been working full time as a primary school teacher while honing her makeup skills on the side. Moreover, her incredible performance throughout the season made fans curious to know about her present whereabouts. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Lisa Street’s Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star Journey

Hailing from a loving family, Lisa mentioned that she had been taught to follow her dreams right from childhood. However, fans would be surprised to learn that Lisa never planned on becoming a makeup artist initially. She did have an immense amount of interest in the art and even dreamt of making it big in the field, but seemingly never got the chance to pursue it professionally. Yet, things changed all of a sudden when Lisa realized that instead of teaching her students to follow their dreams, she should follow her own advice and do what makes her happy. Hence, from that day onward, the incredible makeup artist has never looked back, and although she is primarily self-taught, appearing on ‘Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star’ was just another feather in her cap.

While on the show, Lisa started with a bang as she was crowned the winner of the very first challenge and proved herself as a force to be reckoned with. Throughout the season, she wowed the judges with her creations and even became one of the favorites to win after she aced the social media challenge in episode 6. Subsequently, to no one’s surprise, Lisa got the better of her competition and even made her way into the final two. However, she was ultimately bested in the final challenge and had to end the season as the runner-up.

Where is Lisa Street Now?

From the looks of it, Lisa returned to her everyday life in the county of Essex once filming for season 4 wrapped. Although she still seems to be earning a living as a primary school teacher, being on ‘Glow Up: The Next Makeup Star’ has propelled Lisa into the spotlight, and Lisa loves showing off her bold creations on social media. Interestingly, the reality star calls herself a Self-taught Shapeshifter and appears to work as a freelance makeup artist from time to time. Moreover last but definitely not least, Lisa Street also has a massive following on Tiktok and is wholly focused on finding further success in life.

