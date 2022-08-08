Where is Love & Hip Hop: Miami Filmed?

The fourth installment of the ‘Love & Hip Hop‘ franchise, ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ is a reality TV show that follows the same format as the other installments of the popular franchise. It focuses on the personal as well as professional lives of several hip hop and R&B musicians, managers, performers, and record producers. The show also deals with some serious topics prevalent in society these days, such as colorism and eurocentrism within the Latin community.

‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ has received some mixed reviews throughout the course of its several seasons. While some appreciate the reality show for sparking some important conversations over some topics such as misogynoir and misrepresentation of black Latinas in the entertainment industry, there are some who voice their disappointment regarding the casting. Either way, the interesting use of different locations throughout the show makes you curious to learn more about them. In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Love & Hip Hop: Miami Filming Locations

‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ is filmed entirely in Florida, specifically across Miami, which is where the show is set as the title suggests. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration seemingly took place in the summer of 2017, while that of the second season commenced in June 2018 and wrapped up around September 2018. As for the third installment, the filming also seemingly took place in the summer of 2019. The principal photography for the fourth iteration began in May 2021 and supposedly concluded in August of the same year. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that appear in the series!

Miami Metropolitan Area, Florida

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ are taped on location in the Miami Metropolitan Area, with the City of Miami as the financial and cultural core of the metropolis. The production team sets up camp in several different streets, parks, stores, bars, and restaurants throughout the seasons. 004 CONNEC at 594 Northwest 26th Street, Amara at Paraiso at 3101 Northeast 7th Avenue, American Social at 690 Southwest 1st Court, Angela Meadows Salon at 1422 Northeast 163rd Street in North Miami Beach, 1306 Miami at 1306 North Miami Avenue (permanently closed now), and Arcola Lakes Park at 1301 Northwest 83rd Street, serve as important production locations.

Some other locations that appear quite frequently in the reality show are Cafe Iguana Pines at 8358 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines (permanently closed), G5ive Miami at 337 Northwest 170th Street in North Miami Beach, King of Diamonds at 17800 Ipco Road (permanently closed), and Prime 112 Restaurant at 112 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

Moreover, the cast and crew members of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ were spotted taping several sequences in many other locations frequently during the filming schedule, including The Wynwood Yard at 56 Northwest 29th Street, Tropicana Bar at 1057 Northwest 79th Street, and ZARUR at 6667 Biscayne Blvd (temporarily closed). As for the fourth season, some pivotal sequences were lensed mainly in Boca Raton, a city in Palm Beach County. In particular, the filming unit set up camp in West Palm Beach, South Inlet Park, Pinewoods Park, Mizner Park, and Sugar Sand Park.

