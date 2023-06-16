Where is Lovely Little Farm Filmed?

Created by Maddy Darrall, Billy Macqueen, and Catherine Williams, Apple TV+’s ‘Lovely Little Farm’ is a live-action animated hybrid family series that focuses on the exciting life of two sisters Jill and Jacky who love and nurture all the animals, including the talking ones, on their lovely little farm housed in lavender fields. As they interact with different kinds of animals on the farm, they realize that being a young farmer is far from an easy job.

However, each day brings Jill and Jacky new adventures, providing them with the perfect opportunity to grow. Apart from featuring impressive onscreen performances from Levi Howden, Kassidi Roberts, Micah Balfour, Cicely Giddings, and Barry McCarthy, the show also consists of a number of real pygmy goats, chickens, a donkey, a dog, a CGI-generated duckling, and animatronic puppets of an alpaca and a pony. The setting of a small farm with lush green backdrops and several animals makes the audience wonder if it is an actual farm or a made-up one. Well, if you are curious about the same, we have got you covered!

Lovely Little Farm Filming Locations

‘Lovely Little Farm’ is filmed entirely in England, specifically in London, Hertfordshire, and Hampshire. Principal photography for the debut season reportedly wrapped up in October 2021. Now, without further ado, let us take a detailed look at all the specific locations that feature in the Apple TV+ series!

London, England

A significant portion of ‘Lovely Little Farm’ is lensed in London, the capital of England as well as the United Kingdom. The production team seemingly sets up camp on the outskirts of the city and constructs a functioning set for shooting several important sequences of the family series. Over the years, London has hosted the production of a number of movies, such as ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Cinderella,’ and ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.’

Other Locations in England

The shooting for ‘Lovely Little Farm’ also takes place in other locations across England. For instance, to tape a major chunk of the production, the filming unit utilizes the locales of the town of Rickmansworth in Hertfordshire, especially Stockers Farm. Due to a lack of studio space, they constructed an outdoor set from scratch at the small community farm.

This works in favor of the production as the young actors have the freedom to explore nature in the surrounding areas and produce authentic performances that could not have been possible on a sound stage. Furthermore, the cast and crew are also spotted lensing various key portions for ‘Lovely Little Farm’ on location in and around Miller’s Ark on Blackstocks Lane in the town of Hook in Hampshire.

