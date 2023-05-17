Where is Luke From Working: What We Do All Day Now?

Featuring Barack Obama, Netflix’s ‘Working: What We Do All Day’ is a documentary series based on the eponymous 1974 non-fiction book by Studs Terkel. The show sheds light on various kinds of jobs that everyday people have and the pros and cons of the same. One of the most exciting journeys that we get to see in the show is that of Luke Starcher, whose work life helps him remain true to his creative side. Naturally, people are eager to know what Luke is up to these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Who is Luke Starcher?

Hailing from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Luke grew up in a loving family with his parents, Rick and Chris. He has a brother named Seth and a younger sister. Froom 2008 to 2012, he was a diligent student at the University of Pittsburgh, earning a bachelor’s degree in Linguistics and German studies. From a young age, his passion has always been for music, though his parents wanted their kids to pursue maths and sciences to find what they thought as reliable and steady jobs.

In June 2008, Luke became a Customer Service/Sales Operator for Best Buy until he left the place in August 2012. The year 2010 saw him establishing his own brand called Good Dude Lojack, where he worked as a Musician, Producers, and Mixer through the Pittsburgh-based company seemingly stopped operation in January 2020. From September 2013 to June 2014, Luke was in Saarbrücken Area, Germany, working as an English Teaching Assistant for Pädagogische Austauschdienst.

June 2015 saw starting work at MetCon in multiple roles like IT Specialist, Forklift Operator, and Chemical/Byproduct Specialist. However, he left the establishment behind in August 2017 and started working for Uber as a Vehicle Operator the next month, a job he retained until August 2018. Luke’s journey with Aurora Innovation began in October 2018, when he started working as an Autonomous Vehicle Operations Specialist. In January 2020, he became the Triage Specialist – CapOps until March 2020, when he switched roles and became a Motion Planning Operations Specialist.

Where is Luke Starcher Now?

As of writing, Luke is still working at Aurora Innovation. Due to his work at Uber and his current workplace, Luke has developed an interest in the world of technology, through his love for music remains the same. Though Luke works on an hourly basis, he seems pretty content in his job, which has allowed him to purchase a house and pursue his passion for music. Known as Lojack, the musician, shared in the show that he has always hated his main jobs and is somewhat glad that being an artist is not his primary line of profession.

When not working hard, Luke likes to create music in the basement of his new home, which has visited by Barack Obama during the documentary production. At the time, the Data Manager had recently gone through a breakup but did not seem to have let that experience bring him down. We wish him the very best in life and hope that his tunes continue to entertain his fans for a very long time.

