Where is Making the Cut Season 3 Finalist Georgia Hardinge Now?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Making The Cut‘ brings together a group of up-and-coming designers from around the world and has them compete against each other in a thrilling content. While the designers get to take their competition on in a series of specially curated challenges, the show eliminates one or more contestants at the end of every episode. Ultimately, the last one standing is declared the winner and awarded a massive cash prize, along with a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

UK native Georgia Hardinge came onto ‘Making The Cut’ season 3 intending to put her best foot forward and almost took the competition by storm. While her charm endeared her to fans, judges were vowed by her talent and technique. Nevertheless, with the season now behind us, let’s find out where Georgia is at present, shall we?

Georgia Hardinge’s Making The Cut Journey

Originally from London, England, Georgia Hardinge lost her mother at quite a young age. Although the loss has been terrible to bear, her mother still inspired the fashion designer, as whenever Georgia feels stuck in life, she wonders what her mother would have said or done to motivate her. Interestingly, since Georgia was an ardent traveler in her younger years, she developed a passion for design and decided to pursue the subject at the Parsons School of Art and Design in Paris. Subsequently, in 2010, Georgia established her eponymous fashion brand, Georgia Hardinge.

Georgia’s ideas and designers immediately took the fashion industry by storm, and she got to exhibit her very creations at a fashion show in Somerset House. Subsequently, she also showed off her designs at a Victoria’s Secret event in 2010 and has never looked back since then. Georgia is extremely experienced in the field of fashion design and has collaborated with various organizations throughout her career. In 2012, the UK-based designer collaborated with Lancôme to make a range of bottles for Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond jubilee celebrations. Moreover, in 2015, she worked with River Island to launch an exclusive collection.

Once on the show, Georgia wowed the judges with her creations and seemed to be a worthy contender for first place. She even won the social media challenge in episode 6 and powered her way into the top three. Although her business pitch and the ten-piece collection in the finale were quite impressive, her competitors outshone her by a slight margin, and the judges decided to eliminate her in the 3rd position.

Where Is Georgia Hardinge Now?

Interestingly, Georgia is quite famous in the UK as a sculptural designer and has obtained prestigious sponsorships, like the ones from BFC Contemporary and Fashion Trust. Moreover, her brand has been endorsed by several popular celebrities such as Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and others, while Georgia’s talent helped her get featured in top rung publications, including Harper’s Bazaar, Marie Claire, and Vogue, among others.

Georgia currently resides in London, England, where she runs her own fashion brand as well as a physical boutique store at London’s St Christopher’s Place. Besides, in 2022, she attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, as a representative of the United Kingdom. On the other hand, viewers will be glad to know that Georgia Hardinge is happily married to David Ling, and the pair are proud parents to their baby boy, Apollo. It honestly is lovely to witness Georgia’s successful life, and we wish her the very best for the years to come.

