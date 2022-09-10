Where Is Making The Cut Season 3 Runner-Up Rafael Chaouiche Now?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Making The Cut‘ provides up-and-coming designers with a platform where they can exhibit their skills and compete against each other in a series of challenges that test their technique and mettle. While the show brings in designers from all around the world, they stay together throughout the entirety of the season, which further enhances their bond. Moreover, while some contestants are eliminated after each challenge, the top three face each other in a thrilling season finale before the judges choose a winner.

While Rafael Chaouiche created some incredible designs on the show, fans were in awe of his charming yet down-to-earth personality. Moreover, he also mentioned that before appearing on the show, he had never set foot outside of his home country of Brazil. However, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out where Rafael is at present, shall we?

Rafael Chaouiche’s Making The Cut Journey

Rafael Chaouiche grew up in a small countryside town in Brazil and belongs to a close-knit family. He discovered his passion for fashion design at a young age and was determined to build a career in the industry. Hence, after high school, Rafael moved to Curitiba, Brazil, where he pursued a course in fashion. However, Rafael soon got an opportunity for hands-on work in the fashion industry and decided to drop out of college in his third year in order to kickstart his career. Subsequently, he even took inspiration from the strong female personalities around him and started his fashion brand, Chaouiche.

Before coming onto the show, Rafael mentioned that he was extremely worried as his mother was battling cancer. However, since his childhood, his parents have pushed him toward achieving his dreams, and hence, his mother encouraged him to go ahead with the competition even if something happened to her. Moreover, Rafael was also quite nervous about appearing on the show, as it would be his first time outside of Brazil. However, encouraged by his loved ones, he ultimately decided to grab the opportunity and flew out to face his competitors.

While on the show, Rafael wowed the judges with his designs and his lively yet humble personality. He even let his uniqueness shine through his creations and won the activewear challenge. Eventually, Rafael made it into the top two alongside Yannik and impressed the judges with his ten-piece collection. However, his efforts ultimately fell short at the very end, and the Brazilian designer had to bow out in second place.

Where Is Rafael Chaouiche Now?

Rafael’s own fashion brand, Chaouiche, is known for its creative and unique designs. In fact, since he took inspiration from the lives of strong female personalities, he uses lots of bold colors and designs in his creations. Besides, Rafael is also known for his unique use of fabrics and sculptural cuts, which helped his popularity increase almost overnight.

At present, Rafael is based out of Curitiba, Brazil, from where he runs his own fashion brand. Moreover, he even shares his designs on social media, which has catapulted his brand into the spotlight. Since ‘Making The Cut’ was Rafael’s first time outside of Brazil, we believe his performance on the show will popularize his brand on a global scale, increasing his reach immensely. On the other hand, readers would also be pleased to know that the Brazillian designer seems to be in a loving relationship and has built up a happy life for himself.

