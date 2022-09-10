Where Is Making The Cut Season 3 Winner Yannik Zamboni Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Making The Cut’ is an interestingly competitive design reality show that brings together a group of up-and-coming fashion designers from around the world and has them battle it out for glory. These designers face each other in a series of specially curated challenges that test their technique and skill, among other things. Moreover, while some contestants are eliminated after each challenge, the last one standing is announced as the winner and awarded a massive cash prize as well as a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

‘Making The Cut’ season 3 introduced us to the Swiss designer, Yannik Zamboni, who impressed us all with his incredible creations. Moreover, Yannik also exhibited a charming personality, which turned him into a fan-favorite contestant. Hence, with the season now over, let’s find out where he is at present, shall we?

Yannick Zamboni’s Making The Cut Journey

Yannik Zamboni is originally from a small Swiss town with a total population of about 700 people. However, while growing up in such a small community, Yannik realized that he was different and wanted to do something which would change the world for the better. Interestingly, fashion design wasn’t Yannik’s first choice, as he earned a living as a model and even worked in the marketing industry. However, once he discovered his passion for fashion design and realized that it was his one true calling, there was no stopping Yannik.

The Swiss designer completed his Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design from the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland and established his own fashion brand, Maison Blanche, in 2020. While on the show, Yannik wanted to put his best foot forward but refused to change his style of design to suit the challenge. Thus, every single creation he put portrayed his unique style while also adhering to the theme of the challenge. This combination of uniqueness and adaptability was praised by the judges, who were always in awe of his designs.

In fact, over the season, Yannik aced two challenges and was never in threat of elimination. Moreover, he also appeared to be very supportive of his competitors and built up a wonderful bond with most of them. Ultimately, in the season finale, the president of Amazon Fashion was impressed by Yannik’s business pitch and his complete ten-piece collection put him above the rest of the competition. Thus, Yannik was crowned the winner and was awarded $1 million in cash as well as a mentorship opportunity with Amazon Fashion.

Where Is Yannik Zamboni Now?

Interestingly, Yannik has always wanted his fashion brand to be his mouthpiece. Hence, a lot of his designs are based solely on world issues. Besides, he believes that sustainability is based on four important pillars, namely, ethical, socio-political, ecological, and economical. On the other hand, Yannik has also been greatly influenced and inspired by the problems the LGBTQ+ community faces on a day-to-day basis. Having experienced the issues himself, the Swiss designer wanted to base some of his creations on that.

Such forward thinking made his popularity skyrocket, and at present, Yannik is based out of Zurich in Switzerland, from where he runs his fashion brand, Maison Blanche. Surprisingly, he mentioned that he did not like the limelight and had no intention of appearing on television. However, his hand was forced due to the lack of funds.

Thus, with Yannik having won a million dollars, we can safely assume that we will get to witness more of his incredible designs. On the other hand, while we believe that Yannik is currently single, he seems wholly engrossed in taking his career to the next level, and for that, we wish him the very best.

