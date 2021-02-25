TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life’ is a series that has managed to capture America’s attention since its premiere in 2012. It not only gives us an in-depth look into what goes on in the life of a morbidly obese individual who is trying to turn over a new leaf, but it also highlights their hopes for the future. Each individual we encounter here gets a tailor-made weight loss plan from world-renowned surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (Dr. Now), who also provides them with some much-needed guidance and supervision. So now, after all the hard work that we saw, let’s find out how Michael from Season 9 is faring today, shall we?

Michael Blair: My 600-lb Life Journey

The episode titled ‘Michael’s Story’ is outlined by TLC as: “A lifetime of abuse and ridicule has left Michael anxious and afraid to leave the house. Now, with the help of his devoted wife he must follow Dr. Now’s program to keep from eating himself to death.” At the age of 43, Michael Blair from Conroe, Texas, weighed a total of 609 lbs when we first met him, which, he said, had turned his life into nothing but a struggle. Even though he could still walk around, he couldn’t go far. And with rashes and scars covering every crevice of his body, he felt humiliated to let somebody else take care of him.

Michael’s father had abandoned the family when he was young, which meant that he and his mother had to move in with his grandparents, who always kept him fed. This, of course, led to weight gain. Furthermore, when Michael was 11, he joined a wilderness club during which he went through an ordeal that changed his life forever. At an overnight camping trip, one of the supervisors, who indulged in little kids, molested him. However, as Michael realized that he wasn’t pursued as much as the other boys because of his size, he started eating more. So, by the time he was 14, he weighed 250 lbs.

Unfortunately, though, that’s when the bullying from his school peers really started getting to him. Yet, as food was Michael’s only source of comfort and happiness, it led to the start of a vicious cycle. Things got a bit better for him in college once he recognized that his size could be advantageous in security jobs, but it didn’t last long. After graduating at close to 500 lbs, Michael delved into proper martial arts training to further his career, which also helped him lose weight and develop confidence. During this time, he met his wife, Kimberly, and fell madly in love with her.

After Michael started a family with his now-wife, they both decided to get gastric bypass surgery to secure a better future for themselves. But sadly, a car accident took that away from him. A scar on his abdomen, received during one of the life-saving surgeries he had to undergo, meant that the tissue around the area was/is too sensitive to cut open once again. The ensuing depression, anxiety, and agoraphobia led Michael to balloon up. But he still set up an appointment with Dr. Now to see what could be done about his situation and if he could ever be the person he wants to be for his family.

Where is Michael Blair Now?

Michael Blair had a lot of issues with his health apart from his weight. But thanks to his dedication and willpower, along with the constant optimistic support of his wife, he was able to shed a good amount of weight. When Dr. Now performed an endoscopy on Michael at the start of the program, he discovered a massive hernia, which caused another hurdle in the 43-year-old’s journey to receive the surgery he desperately wanted. But the good news was that Dr. Now believed if Michael could lose close to 150 lbs, he might be able to operate on the hernia and heal some of the scar tissue so as to make the bypass possible.

With that as his motivation, Michael managed to lose an astounding 135 lbs, leading him to get approval for the first of his many surgeries. His sessions with Dr. Paradise had a considerable role in this, especially with how drastically Michael’s mindset about the whole situation changed. At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Michael’s hernia surgery was scheduled for three months from then. And if all went well, he could have the gastric bypass a few months after that. Till that time, though, he had to lose another 30 lbs and come down to around 440 lbs. “I’m looking forward to hopefully moving ahead soon.”

Unfortunately, as TLC demands complete secrecy from all the show’s participants until well after their episode has aired, we have no way of knowing whether Michael received the surgery or what he’s doing today. Though, we do hope that, with his newfound confidence and the disciple that he would have surely gained due to his return to martial arts, he’s been maintaining himself to achieve his goals. “I’m ready to believe that the life I want is possible again,” Michael said at the end of his episode. “I’ve been through so much disappointment, but I’m not giving into the fear and negativity anymore… I have a future I believe in now, and I can’t wait for it.”

