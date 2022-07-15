Where is Model Stephanie Seymour Now?

With Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ exploring the twisted underworld of the international lingerie brand, several of its former models are finding themselves back in the limelight. Amongst them is, of course, the woman who took over the entire industry by storm as a youngster in the 1980s and 1990s to essentially become an “original supermodel,” Stephanie Seymour. That’s not only because she was (and still is) incredibly beautiful, smart, as well as hardworking but also because her romantic relationships were always relatively high profile or controversial.

Stephanie’s career got a kickstart when she became a finalist at the inaugural Elite Model Look contest in 1983, leading to her landing lucrative jobs at local stores and newspapers in San Diego. She actually began dating the 42-year-old married head of the renowned modeling agency around a year later at 16, just for it to end a short while later without affecting her long-term aspirations. It was thus in the late 1980s that things really started taking off for her with features in several different issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Vogue, and ultimately Victoria’s Secret catalog.

From there, Stephanie even managed to pose for Playboy before getting opportunities to book runway events or ad campaigns for top brands like Chanel, Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Marc Jacobs. She was honestly living the dream as she traveled across the globe, made real connections with other celebrities, and also briefly dabbled in acting before taking a step back to focus on her family. So now, let’s find out precisely what the charismatically, effortlessly stylish author of ‘Stephanie Seymour’s Beauty Secrets for Dummies’ (1998) has been up to these days, shall we?

Where is Stephanie Seymour Now?

Just a few years after being named a global spokesmodel for cosmetics company Estée Lauder (2014), Stephanie returned to the fashion world by launching her own lingerie line, Raven & Sparrow (2017). The co-founder thus continues to actively serve as the face of this brand, all the while reportedly pursuing some philanthropic endeavors through the Brandt Foundation Art Study Center as well. The latter has been established by her husband, Peter Brant, a real estate developer, magazine publisher, film producer, art collector, and the father of three of her four total children.

Unfortunately, one of Stephanie and Peter’s sons, 24-year-old socialite model Harry Brant, passed away from an accidental drug overdose from prescription pills on January 17, 2021. The former Victoria’s Secret model, who actually prefers to keep a low profile most of the time, has only spoken up about this tragic loss in a public statement and on her Instagram profile. The latter was on Harry’s first death anniversary a few months ago, which Stephanie recognized by sharing a heartbreaking yet sweet tribute, with Donna Ashworth’s poem ‘I Missed You Today’ in the caption.

After all, the New York/Connecticut-based public figure had already expressed her true feelings towards her son a year prior in the family statement, reading, in part, “We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease [addiction]… Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle, and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.”

