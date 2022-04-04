Where is Mud, Sweat and Beards Filmed?

‘Mud, Sweat and Beards’ is a survival reality series that features two real-life best friends named Donny Dust and Ray Livingston. The duo travel to some of the most extreme and remote locations to test their survival skills and wilderness knowledge. In the adventurous series, Donny and Ray build some shelters at different locations to stay and hunt for natural food sources of all kinds to survive while dealing with unpredictable weather, hunger pangs, and wild creatures in the woods.

Since the four-episode series follows the survival experts spending their time in four different locations, viewers are bound to feel curious about those locations. If you are one such viewer, you don’t have to guess any longer. Here is all the information you need regarding the filming locations used for ‘Mud, Sweat and Beards.’

Mud, Sweat and Beards Filming Locations

‘Mud, Sweat and Beards’ is filmed in four different locations, three states of the United States and a European country — Alaska, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Iceland. They spend ten days in each of these locations working together and going the extra mile to survive. The principal photography for their documented journey seemingly took place in Q4 2021. Can’t wait to find out about the specific locations where the filming for ‘Mud, Sweat and Beards’ took place? Don’t worry; we have got you covered!

Alaskan Wildnerness, Alaska

For the first episode of the inaugural season of ‘Mud, Sweat and Beards,’ the two survival experts went to the Alaskan wilderness to test out their skills and knowledge about survival and wilderness, along with the production team. Against the lush green backdrops of the woods, the duo spends their time here while dealing with all things that come between them and their survival. With its large and natural ecosystem, Alaskan wilderness comprises all kinds of landscapes, including mountain ranges, forests, coastlines, scenic rivers, and many more. How will Donny and Ray survive with nothing but nature around them?

Bayou, Louisiana

The swampland in Louisiana, which is also known as Bayou, is another one of the locations where Donny and Ray set camp with the crew members. A bayou is usually defined as a body of water found in a low-lying and flat area. The backdrop starts drifting away from the dense forests and slowly introduces the wild water bodies in Louisiana. Several sequences for the second episode were filmed here while the duo use their survival skills to live here for several days.

Chihuahuan Desert, New Mexico

Donny and Ray did not just test their skills in the green wilderness, they also did that in the dry and humid Chihuahuan Desert in New Mexico. As they stay here and learn what the desert has to offer in addition to cactuses, the duo builds a mud hogan to survive their chilly nights in the desert. Apart from that, they face many new challenges with the limited supply of natural resources that they can utilize to survive in the Chihuahuan Desert.

Icelandic Shores, Iceland

Last but not the least, the two survival experts also traveled all the way to Iceland to continue their adventures in the wild. They choose the Icelandic shores to set camp and hunt to survive their days here. Apart from the thrilling adventures of Donny and Ray, the backdrop of some beautiful shores keeps the viewers gripped throughout the episode.

